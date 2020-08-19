Several Central Virginia private schools exploring a potential fall football season

"We have talked to other boarding schools about the idea of playing a modified schedule, but at this time have not committed," Blundin said. "There are many safety considerations that all schools would have to be practicing in common, including regular testing protocols, in order for a boarding school league to even be considered. We know available testing in quantity and type are changing quickly. Our focus has been and will continue to be on opening school safely and maintaining that safety for our boys and community."

At Blue Ridge, the first wave of students, mostly juniors and seniors, returned to campus this week in preparation for the 2020-21 school year. Student were all required to have proof of a negative COVID-19 test before coming back to school and were tested again by Blue Ridge staff as they checked in.

Students will live by themselves and be quarantined for two weeks and utilize social distancing forms of orientation until Aug. 27. After that, those students resume a more regular schedule that includes classes and afternoon activities.

The second wave of students, mostly freshmen and sophomores, will move in Sept. 3 and will follow the basic schedule utilized by the first group. The second wave will not start afternoon activities until Sept. 18.