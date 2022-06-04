Several Central Virginia athletes win state track and field titles

Athletes from several Central Virginia schools brought home event state titles this weekend at the VHSL outdoor state track and field championships.

Western Albemarle’s boys and girls team both earned top five team finishes in Class 4 meet, while the Charlottesville girls secured a fifth-place team finish in the Class 3 meet.

The Warriors’ fourth-place team finish in the girls competition was anchored by their 4X800 relay team, which put together one of the more dominant race performances of the weekend. The team of Hailey Hodson, Jenna Stutzman, Sadie Adams, and Jordan Stone won the Class 4 championship in a school-record time of 9:19, which was 16 seconds better than second place Loudoun Valley. The Warriors’ time ranks second among all Virginia schools, regardless of classification.

Western also earned a third-place finish in the girls 4X400 relay (4:07.27). The WAHS boys, who finished fifth in the Class 4 team standings, earned a pair of top eight finishes in the relay races as well, placing seventh in both the 4X400 relay (3:26.46) and the 4X800 relay (8:10.20).

Henry Sullvan brought home a state title for the Warriors, earning the blue ribbon in the 110-meter hurdles (14.71). Sullivan also finished second in the pole vault (13-06.00).

Western also had a pair of top five finishes in the girls pole vault. Raina Fitzwater took fourth after clearing 11 feet, three inches, while Ashley Nickerson placed fifth with a vault of 10 feet, nine inches.

Central Virginia’s wealth of distance-running talent was on full display in several different classifications.

Madison County’s Kate McLearen won the 3,200 in the Class 2 state meet in dominating fashion. She finished in 11:45.74, well ahead of second-place finisher Regan Robinson of Strasburg (12:10.95). McLearen’s Madison teammate, Abby Patterson, finished fifth in the race in 12:27.37.

McLearen also fared well in the 800, placing third in 2:24.47, and ran a leg of the 4X800 relay for the Mountaineers, helping them finish third in 10:34.34.

Monticello’s Bazil Mathes won a state championship in the 3,200 as well. The Mustangs’ distance dynamo won the Class 3 state title in a time of 9:19.54. Mathes also earned a third-place finish in the 1,600 (4:25.08).

In Class 5, Albemarle’s Madelyn Gypson raced to a second-place finish in the 1,600, finishing in 5:09.19. Hanna Guyton and Jenna Coleman each earned top-eight finishes in the 3,200 for the Patriots. Guyton was fifth in 11:36.04, while Coleman was seventh in 12:02.11.

Charlottesville’s Evelyn Brantley edged Fluvanna’s Shea Hart for the state championship in the 300 hurdles. Brantley took the blue ribbon in a time of 45.88, just ahead of Hart (46.61).

Brantley and Hart also competed in the 100 hurdles, with Hart earning a third-place finish in 15.73, and Brantley taking fourth in 16.05. Charlottesville’s Jaelyn Lynch was second in the event (15.64).

Nelson’s Hunter Garrett soared to a Class 2 state championship in the pole vault after clearing 11 feet.

Louisa’s Nicholas Emmert came close go giving Central Virginia another 3,200 state champion. He finished second in the event in the Class 4 meet in a time of 9:11.44. Emmert also placed seventh in the 800 (1:56.83). Western Albemarle’s Jonathan Kumer captured a second-place finish in the 800, finishing in 1:53.98.

Fluvanna’s Aidan Girard also was in contention for a state title, finishing second in the 800 in the Class 3 meet in 1:59.15. Charlottesville’s Edison Tennant finished fifth in the race in a time of 2:01.14.

Western’s Ben Nitzsche earned a sixth-place finish in the 300 hurdles (40.78) in Class 4, while William Monroe’s Bryce Hoffman took seventh in the discus (130-08.00) in Class 3. Fluvanna’s Sophie Farley was eighth in the 800 (2:25.30).

In Class 5, Grace Gillenwater took fifth in the pole vault (11-6) for Albemarle, while teammate Zada Hall was sixth (11-0).