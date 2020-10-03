Seven UVa football players and one coach to miss Clemson game due to COVID-19

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Virginia football team will be without seven student-athletes and one full-time coach against Clemson on Saturday night due to COVID-19, according to a release from the school.

All of the athletes and coaches, who were not identified by the school, are in isolation or quarantine.

The coach tested positive for the virus, while it’s unclear how many of the football players tested positive and how many are in quarantine due to contact tracing.

Individuals who test positive for the virus must self-isolate for at least 10 days, according to local health guidelines. Close contacts are asked to quarantine for two weeks.

The news breaks Virginia football’s streak of weeks without positive COVID-19 tests within the program. The Cavaliers hadn’t reported a positive COVID-19 result within the program since July 24. After a clean bill of health, the Wahoos are down a handful of players and a coach.

With the news comes the reality that the Virginia athletic bubble is largely broken.