Seven takeaways from the VHSL football master schedule release

The countdown to the 2022 Virginia high school football season has officially begun.

On Wednesday, the Virginia High School League released its master schedule for the upcoming season. The regular season kicks off during the final weekend of August and runs through the first week of November.

The master schedule includes plenty of intriguing matchups and storylines for Central Virginia’s high school football programs. Here are seven takeaways from the schedule release.

Thursday night lights

While most Central Virginia high school football teams will begin their seasons on Friday, Aug. 26, Albemarle will kick off its 2022 campaign with a Thursday night tilt in the Shenandoah Valley. The Patriots will head over the mountain to face Harrisonburg in their season opener on Aug. 25 at 7 p.m.

Albemarle and Harrisonburg also opened the 2021 fall season against each other, with the Patriots earning a 21-7 win over the Blue Streaks in Charlottesville. The Thursday night matchup will give Albemarle an extra day to prepare for its Week 2 road trip to William Fleming in Roanoke.

Rivalry renewed

Neighboring County rivals William Monroe and Madison County will square off on Sept. 16 in Madison. The matchup will come a little less than a year after the Mountaineers’ 26-24 victory over the Greene Dragons last season in Stanardsville.

Following that game, several videos from a celebratory Madison County locker room that were posted to social media led to the Mountaineers forfeiting their game against Page County the following week due to “unsportsmanlike conduct” within the program.

Following the incident at William Monroe, Madison County Principal Betty-Jo Wynham told The Daily Progress that she had spoken to William Monroe principal Katie Brunelle and had considered pausing future athletic matchups between the schools.

“I would say were looking at it,” Wyndham said at the time. “We just threw it around because we have to assure safety, not just physical safety, but mental and emotional safety. If we’re at a point where we can’t navigate that, I think we need to think about our why and what’s the point of it all.”

The two schools ended up not competing against each other during the 2021-22 winter and spring sports seasons.

Opening salvo

For the second straight season, Jefferson District rivals Western Albemarle and Charlottesville will kick off the season against each other. The Warriors and Black Knights will meet on Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. at Theodose Stadium.

Western cruised to a 40-14 victory in the last season’s matchup. Charlottesville, which won its final two games of the 2021 season, hopes to carry that momentum into the 2022 campaign.

JD title race

Last season, Albemarle, Louisa County and Western Albemarle each finished with one loss in Jefferson District play and shared the district title.

All three teams have hopes of repeating as district champions and their matchups against each other will go a long way in determining if they share the crown again or if one team emerges as the lone district champion in 2022.

Here are the scheduled matchups between the three teams this season: Albemarle at Western Albemarle, Oct. 7, 7 p.m.; Western Albemarle at Louisa County, Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m.; Albemarle at Louisa County, Oct. 28, 7:30 p.m.

Coaching debut

Jack Baker’s first game as Nelson County football coach will be a road tilt with Randolph-Henry on Aug. 26 at 7 p.m.

Following the Week 1 road trip, Baker and the Governors will enjoy three straight home games (Page County on Sept. 2, Prince Edward on Sept. 9 and Cumberland on Sept. 16) before going into their bye week on Sept. 23.

“We firmly believe Coach Baker is going to help our kids have a chance to be successful and make fall Friday nights in Nelson County exciting for the entire community,” Nelson County athletic director Greg Mullins said when Baker was hired. “We are excited for the student-athletes, the school, and the community.”

Bye, bye, bye

Sept. 23 will be one of the quieter Friday nights on the Central Virginia football calendar this fall. Five local teams (Albemarle, Orange County, Fluvanna County, Monticello and Nelson County) will have byes that week.

While those teams will be off that night, there are still several solid matchups on the public school slate for Sept. 23, including Louisa County at Charlottesville, Goochland at Western Albemarle, William Monroe at Manassas Park and Page County at Madison County.

Long stretch

Madison County will have its bye during the first week of the season, meaning the Mountaineers will have to play 10 consecutive games without a week off.

That long stretch of games will begin and end with road trips to the Shenandoah Valley. After having the opening week off, Madison will open the season at Central (Woodstock) on Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. The Mountaineers will wrap up the regular season on Nov. 4 at Luray at 7 p.m.

