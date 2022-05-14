Seven-run fourth propels Cavaliers to series-opening win

Not even an about-18-hour pause in action could slow Virginia during its fourth-inning rally.

The Cavaliers tallied four runs in the fourth Friday evening in their Atlantic Coast Conference series opener against Clemson before the contest was suspended due to rain and resumed Saturday afternoon when the Hoos tacked on three more runs during the same frame on their way to an 11-6 victory over the Tigers at Disharoon Park.

Jake Gelof, who opened the inning on Friday with a smoked line drive of a base hit to left, started the scoring Saturday when he drew a bases-loaded walk ahead of Devin Ortiz’s two-run single through the right side of the infield to push UVa’s advantage to 7-4.

And that’s all the offense the Cavaliers needed in their come-from-behind triumph over two days and an endless coming-and-going of heavy rains.

Clemson’s Max Wagner clubbed his ACC-leading 24th homer – a two-run shot – into the left-field bleachers in the visiting fifth, but afterward, UVa (36-12, 15-10 ACC) relievers Matthew Buchanan, Jay Woolfolk and Brandon Neeck combined for 4.1 scoreless innings.

Woolfolk struck out three of the six batters he faced, including Wagner, who was retired on three straight pitches looking. Buchanan (3-1) picked up the win and Neeck earned his third save of the campaign.

Neeck relieved Woolfolk with a runner on first and two outs in the eighth, and Neeck struck out Clemson’s Caden Grice to escape any possible trouble.

Then, the Hoos broke the bout open with a four-run home half of the inning. Casey Saucke drove in a pair on a double with the bases full to drive in Gelof and Alex Tappen.

Neeck pitched through a downpour in the ninth and the game ended when Max Cotier’s diving, back-handed stop resulted in a fielder’s choice.

Tappen had three hits and reached base four times in the victory, and freshman Ethan Anderson was 2-for-3 with a two-run triple in the Friday portion of the fourth-inning rally.

