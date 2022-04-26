Seven different Monticello players score in win over Charlottesville

After being held in check offensively in their last game against Western Albemarle, Jacob Messinger and his Monticello teammates were eager to regain their scoring touch.

The Mustangs found it Tuesday night during a 17-3 victory over visiting Charlottesville.

Seven different players found the back of the net for the Mustangs, including seven from Jerry Arriaga-Ruiz and a hat trick from Messinger, to get their team back to their winning ways.

“It was a great game,” Messinger said. “Being able to contribute to my teammates is the best part of the game, getting everyone goals. It was fun to see so many guys getting in there and scoring as well. Everybody practices just as hard as one another and it was good to see them get in there and do well.”

Arriaga-Ruiz scored five of his a game-high seven goals in the first half, and Messinger chipped in three as Coach Tucker Tapscott’s team dominated from start to finish.

Monticello scored four times in the opening stanza, including three from Arriaga-Ruiz, to set the tone right away.

Things could’ve been more lopsided, but Charlottesville keeper Elton Morrison turned aside five Monticello shots in the opening 12 minutes to keep the Black Knights in the game.

The Mustangs capped the period on a high note when Messinger found Lucas Garrett in front of the goal for his first goal of the game for a 4-0 lead after one.

The offense continued into the second for Monticello, which took advantage of some man-up opportunities and turnovers to extend its lead.

Noah Calhoun scooped up a ground ball in the circle and then rifled a shot past the keeper with 9:23 left in the half to extend the lead to 5-0.

Two minutes later, following a turnover behind the Black Knights’ net, Arriaga-Ruiz made them pay with his fourth goal of the game on the man advantage. Jacob Messinger tallied his first goal from distance and Henry Messinger added another goal to make it 8-0.

The Monticello defense got in on the fun later in the half after a big hit from Eli Fields forced a turnover that led to an odd-man rush at the other end. Some precision passing from Garrett led to Arriaga-Ruiz’s fifth goal of the half and a 9-0 lead at intermission.

“I saw a big opportunity and I just took it,” Fields said. “It was definitely a highlight of the night.”

Defensively, the Mustangs were sharp for most of the night as they limited the shots on goal that keeper Tyler Cowgill faced, The senior tallied seven saves on the night, including five in the first quarter.

“We just played really hard,” Fields said. “We played purple the whole game, which is man-on-man, right up in their faces and we played really aggressive. We were trying to keep the goose egg. We didn’t want them to score and that would’ve been pretty big for us.”

The second half was more of the same as some of the Mustangs’ reserves were able to get in on the fun. Robert Brown and Addison Lawrence each scored fourth quarter goals, while Jacob Messinger scored two more to put the game out of reach.

Ben Ewing scored midway through the third quarter to get Charlottesville on the board. Quinlan Ragland and Preston Burton added fourth-quarter to close out the scoring.

For Jacob Messinger, it was a nice team win.

“We were able to rotate the ball all the way through,” he said. “Everybody was keeping their heads up and a bunch of our goals were assisted, and you love to see that.”

