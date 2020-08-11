Seth Wilson named postgraduate basketball coach at Fork Union Military Academy

Wilson said Donohoe was instrumental in his success as a teacher and coach.

“His example taught me so much about integrity and honor,” he said. “Without his influence, I wouldn’t have had the success in football and would not be ready for this job.”

Wilson hit the ground running and has already acclimated the team to his concepts. He set up a Zoom meeting with the players last weekend. The players reported Monday and Wilson took the floor for the first time Tuesday as the program’s new coach.

“What’s impressed me the most has been their ability to trust me, even though I was not the one that recruited them,” Wilson said. “I think that says a lot about the character of these guys.”

Wilson credits working with Jay Bilas and Jay Searby at the Bilas Skills Camp coaches development program for also preparing him for this moment.