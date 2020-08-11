Seth Wilson named postgraduate basketball coach at Fork Union Military Academy

FORK UNION — Seth Wilson said one of his best attributes is his keen eyesight and his ability to see things with clarity in all settings.
Those attributes should serve him well in his new position as head coach of Fork Union Military Academy’s postgraduate basketball program. The position became available last week when former coach Mike Donohue resigned for personal reasons.
“It’s an opportunity to help the player’s dreams become reality,” Wilson said. “A chance to coach the same program that Fletcher Arritt led. I have some huge shoes to fill and am thankful Matt Donohue thought so highly of me to vouch for me to the powers that be. There’s only one way to find out if I can come close to filling them.”
Wilson is no stranger to the program. He spent 18 months as an athletic intern for the FUMA postgraduate basketball team from Jan 2013 through July of 2014.
During his tenure, Wilson built a strong connection with Arritt, who amassed more than 800 wins at Fork Union and sent nearly 500 players to the college basketball ranks, utilizing his vaunted “Passing Game” system.
“The chance to install an evolved version of the passing game is intriguing,” Wilson said. “I think with my experience teaching the movement concepts of invasions games in physical education has taught me to think outside the box on what it means to pass and cut and I’m beyond excited to take the passing game and add in the modern perspective on what constitutes good basketball.”
Wilson and Arritt formed a strong kinship immediately. Both grew up in West Virginia and had a thirst for coaching and getting the best of their players.
“My daily conversations with Fletcher Arritt were amazing,” Wilson said. “He took me under his wing. He taught me about the school and how to coach the entire person, not just the X’s and O’s. Seeing the inside of the recruiting process, the stress the players go under and watching how accepting the FUMA culture can take you to places you never dreamed of.”
After graduating from the University of Georgia with a degree in sports management, Wilson spent three years as a basketball development instructor for the Atlanta Hawks. Wilson then came to Central Virginia and has mentored high school athletes in football and basketball, including six years at The Covenant School.
Wilson guided the Eagles to three state playoff appearances as head coach, including back-to-back Virginia Independent Schools Football League state championships. He also served as a physical education teacher and junior varsity basketball coach at Covenant before resigning earlier this year to take a position at Fork Union.
“It feels like home,” Wilson said. “I want to install the culture, piece by piece, establish a positive strengths-based learning environment and learning to dominate each moment by focusing on the quality of our responses.”
Wilson said Donohoe was instrumental in his success as a teacher and coach.
“His example taught me so much about integrity and honor,” he said. “Without his influence, I wouldn’t have had the success in football and would not be ready for this job.”
Wilson hit the ground running and has already acclimated the team to his concepts. He set up a Zoom meeting with the players last weekend. The players reported Monday and Wilson took the floor for the first time Tuesday as the program’s new coach.
“What’s impressed me the most has been their ability to trust me, even though I was not the one that recruited them,” Wilson said. “I think that says a lot about the character of these guys.”
Wilson credits working with Jay Bilas and Jay Searby at the Bilas Skills Camp coaches development program for also preparing him for this moment.
“Those fellow camp members and mentors showed me what it looks like to pursue excellence in this sport and challenged me to take my game to another level,” Wilson said. “I’ll forever be grateful to Jay and Jay Searby. Their motivation of ‘you can’t fix everything that’s wrong with basketball, but you can start in your own backyard’ transformed my approach to each coaching moment and really challenged me to take my preparation to another level. I’ll be indebted to them forever.”
In addition to his coaching duties at Covenant, Wilson’s also spent the past two years working the scorers table at UVa men’s and women’s basketball games. He said those experiences have also helped him see the game from a totally different perspective.
“I learn best in a focused environment where I’m able to intently observe what’s coming,” Wilson said. “When I’m working the shot clock or the book, I have to be completely invested in the moment. I am able to compare and contrast different cultures and styles of coaching. No one does it better than Tony Bennett. The last two years, I’ve been intently studying how he challenges his players in a loving way, how he honors his wife and family through his response to critical moments.”
Another bonus from this experience is the attention to detail.
“I can see clear pictures from far distances,” Wilson said. “At the table, I can see so many of the finer details of the game — foot placement, hip angles and eye movement. Furthermore, UVa makes great decisions and I’ve been able to observe what make a good one from a poor one. I’m able to watch different teams warm up. Heck, watching Ron Wideman check the book before every game taught me about the importance of every little detail. All of it made an incredible impact on how I approach my life.”
Wilson plans to implement all of those nuances at FUMA.
“We will be innovative, on the cutting edge and will excel at the fundamentals,” he said. “ A coaching style that enjoys games days and the intense competition, but thrives in the day-to-day grind. Game days are just an expression of what you can execute and what you’ve been working on. Practices are where you grow, and growth to me is most important.”
