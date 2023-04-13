Seth Wilson turned the Covenant School football program into a high school football powerhouse in the private school ranks in his four seasons in charge of the program.

The 42-year-old coach will look to do the same in the public school ranks this upcoming fall at Western Albemarle High School.

Western athletic director Steve Heon introduced Wilson as the Warriors' new head coach on Thursday morning during a press conference.

“Coaching is my calling in life,” Wilson said. “Whether its football, basketball, soccer, lacrosse or another sport, I love helping athletes become better versions of themselves. A football purist should not pass up the opportunity to lead a program that wants to go all in on Friday night lights. The program’s stakeholders want an electric and honorable football experience.”

Wilson’s football coaching career began as an assistant at Covenant under former coach Dave Hart. After three years as an understudy, Wilson took the reins of the Eagles program and guided the team to an 8-1 record and a trip to the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II state football playoffs.

The Eagles' starting quarterback rushed and threw for 1,000 yards during that first season in charge and his team had several players on both sides of the ball recognized as all-state.

After a dip in participation numbers the following season, Wilson worked alongside former St. Anne’s-Belfield coach John Blake to bring 8-man football to Central Virginia.

The plan worked brilliantly as Covenant and STAB became the face of the 8-man Virginia Independent Schools Football League. Wilson guided Covenant to an undefeated record in the first season and were crowned champions with a third straight victory over STAB.

“My position as head coach at Covenant allowed me to study the science of effective leadership,” Wilson said. “I discovered that there are established theories, approaches and practices that have been verified by several decades of empirical evidence. Being an effective leader provides a powerful opportunity to empower others, and with that, also carries a huge responsibility.”

Covenant's dominance continued in Year 2 of 8-man football as Wilson’s team embarked on another undefeated season, which included a second straight state championship.

“That level of success had never happened at Covenant before,” Wilson said. "We worked tirelessly to help build a winning culture, which taught me valuable lessons. Specifically, how to cast a clear vision everyone can believe in, develop strong relationships with the players and their families, and create a harmonious marriage between all aspects of a strong program. We need to have the same style everywhere, and every part of the program needs to enhance each other. Everything counts.”

After compiling a 27-2 record in his three years at Covenant, Wilson stepped down to take on a new challenge as the post graduate basketball coach at Fork Union Military Academy.

After one season at Fork Union, he launched his own football and basketball training company, Growth Training, to help local players groom their talents in the offseason. In addition, Wilson coached the Charlottesville Gladiators, a semi-pro basketball team in Central Virginia, and also spent time in charge of youth athletics in Charlottesville before accepting the position at Western Albemarle.

“Being a high school football coach was a childhood dream of mine,” Wilson said. “It’s been my passion since I was 11 years old. As my son grows, he should see his parents pursue their passions with everything they’ve got to give. That’s an important life lessons I need to model.”

Wilson was attracted to the Western Albemarle program based upon the community's commitment to football and its vision for the future.

“The Western Albemarle school district is a unique place in Central Virginia,” Wilson said. “Not only is the area beautiful and a great place to raise a family, but the entire community also wants a Friday Night Light’s experience. The vision presented by several stakeholders is one where the town wants to shut down and support the local football team. This type of situation should be every high school coach’s dream destination.”

For nearly a decade, the Warriors' football program has played a blue-collar style that featured a power ground game and tough-nosed defense.

Wilson was known for his creativity during his tenure at Covenant, spreading the ball around both through the air and on the ground to talented playmakers such as Jonas Sanker and Nic Sanker, who are now playing college football at Virginia and Princeton, respectively.

He credits the move to 8-man football to opening his eyes to new ideas on both sides of the ball.

“From a technical standpoint, the transition to the 8-man forced us to design brand-new strategies, tactics and schemes,” Wilson said. “We found the most significant challenge on the defensive side of the ball. Research showed you are always one man short of a sound defense in the 8-man game. Therefore, we greatly emphasized block avoidance and destruction and tackling the ball carrier to force a vice tackle. Conversely, we discovered innovative ways to put our offensive players in open space and let me make great decisions.”

At Covenant, Wilson said his largest roster consisted of 30 players. In his new role at Western Albemarle, he hopes to triple that number in both varsity and junior varsity.

“From a logistical standpoint, public school coaching positions require more systems and processes from coaches,” Wilson said. “We, will find simple, yet, creative ways, to put the ball in our playmakers' hands and utilize each player’s ingenuity and instincts to become explosive. We will spread the field horizontally and vertically, and remain in attack mode in all facets of the game.”

Wilson said the biggest challenge happens beyond the white lines.

“We want to improve in every aspect of the game and program,” he said. “We want to win more games, score more points, give up less, and average more yards per play, while giving up less. We want more players on the team and more of our players participating in other sports and extracurricular activities. We want to have a higher team grade-point average, lift more weights and sprint more. We want to run more camps and clinics for youth and spend more time giving back to the local community.”

Another challenge is making Friday nights in the fall more than just a game, but an event that the entire community can rally around.

“The most significant differences are found on game day and the size of the school and program,” Wilson said. “With public schools, Friday nights are a much bigger deal. The entire community wants to come to support your program. Because our games were at 4 p.m., it was hard for Covenant’s working families to attend them.”

Wilson has already met with his players at Western and they have shown their excitement for the new coach and accepted the challenge of building something special.

The new Western Albemarle coach is ready to get things started.

“Our fans can expect to watch a disciplined, enthusiastic, and tough-team fully prepared for each contest,” Wilson said. “They will also watch us compete, moment by moment, until the final whistle. We will be precise, emphasize accurate execution, and exude our passion for the game in each moment.”

With only a few months until the start of fall practice, Wilson understands there’s a lot of work to get done in a short amount of time, but he understands the assignment at hand.

“Sports provide a powerful platform to empower others, and I am excited for the opportunity to make a positive, generational impact on the team, the school and the Crozet community,” he said. “I am most looking forward to building relationships with the players and coaching staff. Friday nights are great, but when you listen to the legends of our game speak, they miss the relationships the most.”