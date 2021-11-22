Seth Dvorak named Tom Sox head coach

The Charlottesville Tom Sox have their new head coach.

On Monday, the Valley Baseball League franchise announced that Seth Dvorak will lead the team during its 2022 summer season.

Dvorak, who served as an assistant coach for the Tom Sox last summer under former head coach Kory Koehler, will be the fifth head coach in franchise history.

Dvorak, an Elmhurst, Ill. native, is currently an assistant coach at Oak Plains Community College in Des Plaines, Ill. Prior to coming to Oak Plains, Dvorak served as a graduate assistant at North Park University, his alma mater, for three seasons.

Now he will get a chance to be a head coach in the Valley League.

“It is a tremendous honor and opportunity for me to return to Charlottesville for the 2022 summer, this time as the head coach," Dvorak said in a release announcing his hire. "I am beyond excited to meet and work with some of the best young athletes from around the country. I know how important this team is to the community, and I look forward to leading the Tom Sox to a successful season.”