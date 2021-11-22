Seth Dvorak named Tom Sox head coach

The Charlottesville Tom Sox have their new head coach.
On Monday, the Valley Baseball League franchise announced that Seth Dvorak will lead the team during its 2022 summer season.
Dvorak, who served as an assistant coach for the Tom Sox last summer under former head coach Kory Koehler, will be the fifth head coach in franchise history.
Dvorak, an Elmhurst, Ill. native, is currently an assistant coach at Oak Plains Community College in Des Plaines, Ill. Prior to coming to Oak Plains, Dvorak served as a graduate assistant at North Park University, his alma mater, for three seasons.
Now he will get a chance to be a head coach in the Valley League.
“It is a tremendous honor and opportunity for me to return to Charlottesville for the 2022 summer, this time as the head coach," Dvorak said in a release announcing his hire. "I am beyond excited to meet and work with some of the best young athletes from around the country. I know how important this team is to the community, and I look forward to leading the Tom Sox to a successful season.”
Success has been a staple for the Tom Sox since the franchise began playing in the Valley League in the summer of 2015. Since then, Charlottesville has won two VBL championships and made the playoffs each of the past four seasons.
Dvorak played a role in Charlottesville's success last season as an assistant, helping the Tom Sox amass a 30-10 record during the regular season. Charlottesville's .750 winning percentage during the 2021 season was the fourth highest in the Valley League over the past 17 seasons.
Dvorak familiarity with the team and its culture is a major plus, according to Tom Sox President & General Manager Mike Paduano.
“Any time you can bring back a coach that has previously coached with your organization, it makes a huge difference," Paduano said in a release. "Seth showed a lot of very good coaching qualities in the summer of 2021. He worked hard and proved that he could lead this team in 2022.”