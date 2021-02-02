Seniors step up in Louisa County's win over Western Albemarle

MINERAL — Alexis Chapman and Lydia Wilson have experienced a lot of highs and lows during their time as starters for the Louisa County girls basketball team.
The two senior leaders teamed up in a starring role Tuesday night during the Lions’ 64-38 home victory over Western Albemarle. Chapman scored 13 points and Wilson added 12 more to help pick up the scoring slack with two of the team’s top scorers out of the lineup due to injury.
“We knew we had to come out and fight and try our hardest, but I feel like since we’ve been on this team, a lot of us have handled adversity and we know how to go out there and play our hardest, regardless,” Chapman said. “I think all of us, even the deepest people on our bench, came out there and played their hardest for however long and gave everything they had. That’s what helped us win this game.”
Olivia McGhee, who averages more than 22 points a game, and Emion Byers, a 10-point-a-game scorer, watched the action from the bench, but Louisa County (10-0, 8-0 Jefferson District) didn’t miss a beat as the Lions extended their unbeaten streak with one regular season game left.
Louisa County coach Nick Schreck has spent the season building for this moment by rotating a number of players in and out of the lineup. Nine different players scored and the Lions outscored the Warriors 31-12 in the second half to win going away.
“I’m very proud of the way we played tonight,” Schreck said. “We knew we had a lot of depth, we just really hadn’t had to use it too much this year.”
The first half was a back-and-forth affair with both teams taking turns sharing the lead. Dylan Mitchell knocked down a corner 3-pointer two minutes into the game to give Western Albemarle (5-3, 5-3) a 5-4 lead nearly three minutes into the opening quarter. Junior Kayla Banks answered with five points and Sylvie Jackson added four more as the Lions took a 14-10 lead after eight minutes of play.
Hayley Walker and Jackson buried back-to-back 3-pointers to give Louisa County a 24-15 lead with 4:19 left in the first half. Western Albemarle answered with a 7-0 run, capped by an Ava Ewen trey, to cut the lead to 24-22 with 2:32 left in the second quarter.
The momentum would be short-lived. The Lions closed the half on a 9-2 run, with seven points coming from Wilson, to build a 33-24 lead at intermission.
“Me and Lydia and the other seniors have been on this team for a while,” Chapman said. “We’ve seen a lot and had a lot of experience, and we like to spread that to a lot of the younger girls on the team, because that’s the core. Especially this time of year, just bringing that leadership and making sure that everyone can contribute. They just have to realize that no matter how small or big your role is, that you can help us contribute into how far we can go in the tournaments.”
Thanks to a suffocating zone defense, Louisa County outscored Western 19-7 in the third quarter to put the game out of reach. Chapman and Jackson tallied six points during the quarter and Wilson added five more as the Lions turned defense into offense on the other end.
“What really won the game for us tonight was our defensive intensity,” Schreck said. “Even though we sat in a zone, we were aggressive. I don’t know how many deflections we had, but when you’re able to do that against a team that’s as fundamentally sound and as well-coached as Western, you’re doing something right. We got a lot of deflections and we were sharing the ball on offense and everything came together for us.”
Jackson led all scorers with 18 points to give Louisa County three players in double figures. Walker tallied six points and Banks added five more in the win.
Mitchell registered 11 points to lead Western Albemarle. Kate Wallace chipped in five more in the loss.
Schreck couldn’t be prouder of his team, especially his senior leaders.
“Four-year starters on varsity, seniors, what more can you say,” he said. “They are a special group. They’ve been up on varsity for a reason and tonight was a night they had to step up and they did.”