Seniors step up in Louisa County's win over Western Albemarle

“I’m very proud of the way we played tonight,” Schreck said. “We knew we had a lot of depth, we just really hadn’t had to use it too much this year.”

The first half was a back-and-forth affair with both teams taking turns sharing the lead. Dylan Mitchell knocked down a corner 3-pointer two minutes into the game to give Western Albemarle (5-3, 5-3) a 5-4 lead nearly three minutes into the opening quarter. Junior Kayla Banks answered with five points and Sylvie Jackson added four more as the Lions took a 14-10 lead after eight minutes of play.

Hayley Walker and Jackson buried back-to-back 3-pointers to give Louisa County a 24-15 lead with 4:19 left in the first half. Western Albemarle answered with a 7-0 run, capped by an Ava Ewen trey, to cut the lead to 24-22 with 2:32 left in the second quarter.

The momentum would be short-lived. The Lions closed the half on a 9-2 run, with seven points coming from Wilson, to build a 33-24 lead at intermission.