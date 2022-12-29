Seniors lead William Monroe girls basketball team to Holiday Classic championship

Kayla Britton and Ella Weaver were both eighth graders in 2018 when the William Monroe girls basketball team claimed its second of back-to-back Daily Progress Holiday Classic championships.

On Thursday, the seniors were key cogs in bringing the Holiday Classic hardware back to Stanardsville.

Britton scored seven points, including two big free throws with 8.3 seconds left to give the Greene Dragons the lead, and Weaver led all scorers with 19 points to lead William Monroe to a 38-35 victory over Western Albemarle in the Holiday Classic championship game at Albemarle High School.

McKinley Carpenter added six points as the Greene Dragons handed Western Albemarle (7-1) its first loss of the season.

“We’re super excited about this win,” said Weaver, who was named the Holiday Classic's Most Valuable Player. “Down nine at halftime, we had no doubt what we had to do. We had to step up the defensive intensity and make shots and we did that. We all came together as a team, so I’m just super happy.”

The magnitude of the moment was evident on the floor early as both teams struggled to find a rhythm offensively. William Monroe and Western Albemarle combined for just three field goals in the opening eight minutes as the Warriors led 6-4 after one quarter.

The game opened up in the second quarter as both teams shook off the pregame nerves. Ava Ewen knocked down a pair of big 3-point shots and Emma Schmitz added four points to help Western build a 20-10 lead with 3:11 to go in the first half.

With her team in need of a spark, Weaver went to work for William Monroe. The senior guard scored nine points in the second quarter to help close the gap to 22-13 at intermission.

Despite the deficit, the Dragons had confidence in themselves.

“At halftime, we all took a collective deep breath and kind of calmed down,” Weaver said. “We knew that we were playing uptight, so we just settled down and played our game and that’s really what helped us through.”

The Dragons opened the third quarter by pounding the ball inside, which led to easy looks at the rim and trips to the free throw line. Britton scored five points in the quarter, including a clutch 3-pointer from the top of the key with 3:36 left in the stanza to trim the lead to 25-24.

Ewen answered with back-to-back treys for Western Albemarle before William Monroe's Mia Johnson beat the buzzer with a layup to trim the Warriors' lead to 31-29 with one quarter left.

The Dragons' comeback continued in the fourth as Annabelle Critzer hit a 12-foot jumper from the left wing to tie the game at 33-33 with less than two minutes to play.

Western Albemarle regained the lead on the next possession on a putback from Ewen, setting up the late-game drama.

Carpenter knifed her way into the lane for a layup to tie the game at 35. After a Western Albemarle turnover, William Monroe had an opportunity for its first lead of the game.

With 18.3 seconds left, the Greene Dragons inbounded the ball to Weaver and the senior took two dribbles before putting the ball on the floor and driving to the basket. She was fouled on the play, sending her to the line.

“I knew they were going to be all surrounded by me," Weaver said, "so I really just wanted to find the best shot for the team.”

The University of Buffalo signee sank the first free throw to give her team a 36-35 lead. Her second shot rolled just off the rim, but the ball went off a Western Albemarle player on the rebound chance to give the ball back to William Monroe.

Britton was fouled on the next possession and the senior calmly stepped to the charity stripe and sank both free throws to give William Monroe a 38-35 lead with 8.3 seconds left.

Western Albemarle had a chance to tie it on the final possession, but Ewen’s corner trey bounced off the rim and Britton came down with the board to secure the victory for William Monroe.

Ewen scored 14 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead Western Albemarle. Schmitz added seven points, while Kate Voelmle and Addy Hux added four points apiece.

Weaver, who was in the stands in 2018 when Monroe celebrated its last Holiday Classic title, said the experience was even more surreal as a player.

“It’s super exciting,” she said. “Just to continue the culture of the program that they built five years ago, and it’s still here now, so I’m just super proud.”