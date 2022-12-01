Seniors lead Orange County girls basketball team to win over Madison County

ORANGE – Maggie Johnson and Olivia Sciabbarrasi have been fixtures in Orange County’s girls basketball program for the past several years.

That experience showed up Thursday night as they helped lead the Hornets to a 58-48 home victory over rival Madison County.

Johnson scored 13 of her game-high 25 points in the first half and Sciabbarrasi added 13 points as the Orange County (1-1) bounced back from a season-opening road loss to Culpeper County on Monday.

“It felt good to get our first win of the season,” Johnson said. “We really needed that. Our team has made a lot of progress throughout the years and I think we’re going to have a good season. We had good numbers tonight, so hopefully that continues.”

As it usually is in any rivalry game, Thursday’s matchup was intense as both teams traded baskets in a back-and-forth first half.

Whitlee Swink opened the game with a pair of 3-pointers and Jadira Smith converted a three-point play to give Madison County (1-1) an 11-6 lead nearly three minutes into the first quarter.

Orange County countered with a spirited defensive effort, led by Johnson and Laney Fayard. On offense, Johnson knocked down three shots form distance to give the Hornets a 12-11 lead.

The Mountaineers finished the quarter strong as Smith scored in transition to give her team a 15-14 lead after eight minutes of action.

The Hornets regained the momentum in the second quarter with their full-court press defense. Johnson tallied four steals in the quarter and scored four points, including a great behind-the-back dribble move which led to a pull-up jumper to give her team a 20-19 lead.

Fayard added five points in the quarter and Sciabbarrasi chipped in a 3-pointer to give Orange County a 30-27 advantage at intermission.

Despite the lead, Orange Coach Corey Edmonds cautioned his team to not rest on its laurels.

“He just said keep your heads up and get rebounds and really pushing the ball,” Sciabbarrasi said, “because we know that we could push the ball and beat them down the court.”

Sciabbarrasi and her teammates did just that, opening the second half on a 7-0 run to extend the lead to 37-27 on a put back from Johnson.

Madison County tried to make things interesting as Ava Jenkins closed the quarter with five points to pull her team within 40-32 with one quarter to play.

That would be as close as the Mountaineers would get as the Hornets made clutch free throws in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.

Johnson was 8 of 9 from the charity stripe in the final stanza to really seal the victory for Orange.

“Coach is really strict on free throws, so I know how to sink them and we really needed them,” Johnson said. “I think this win us push forward through the season.

Fayard finished with 10 points to give Orange County three players in double figures.

Smith poured in 17 points in the loss for Madison County, who was playing its second game in 24 hours. Jenkins tallied 10 points inside and Swink finished with eight points.