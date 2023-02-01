Senior Bowl notebook: ODU's Saldiveri, VMI's Soderholm proud to represent their schools in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. — They’re not trying to shed the small-school label most prospects from outside the Power Five are tagged with during the long months leading up to the NFL Draft.

Instead, Old Dominion offensive lineman Nick Saldiveri and VMI long snapper Robert Soderholm are embracing the respective programs they played for this week during Senior Bowl practices ahead of Saturday’s all-star game.

“Yesterday [Pittsburgh Steelers coach] Mike Tomlin called me out on the field,” Soderholm said, “because he started his coaching career at VMI. So, people see the VMI logo on your helmet and are like, ‘What?’”

Soderholm said most in Mobile are stunned to see a member of the Keydets participating. He’s just the fifth VMI product ever to appear in the Senior Bowl and the first since Mark Stock did it in 1989.

“So they’re impressed,” Soderholm said.

Saldiveri is the only non-Power Five offensive lineman on the American team’s roster and in a position group that features O-Linemen from Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma and Tennessee — college football bluebloods that produce NFL Draft picks each year.

“And outside the University and putting ODU in a good light,” Saldiveri said, “I think it shows my teammates, that this is possible and that you’re very, very capable of doing this. Like, I went against those guys in practice every day and they know what kind of player I am, so they should know what it takes to get to the next level and Senior Bowl.”

On Tuesday, Saldiveri spent most of the practice playing guard, and was planning to mix in at center and guard on Wednesday with hopes of tacking tackle reps later in the week.

“I’m trying to show that I’m coachable,” he said, “and a good person and that I have great athletic ability and bend, long arms and that I could play on the interior and the exterior. I think coaches just want to see me compete at this level.”

Soderholm, who played in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl this past Saturday, said he had a quick turnaround to get to the Senior Bowl.

“But I think it was a very, very good segue and warm up for this week,” he said, “because I’d say my first day of practice on Tuesday here was better than any of my days of practice last week combined.

“… and I kind of got the culture shock last week more than anything with being around these types of players and so being around those guys last week I realized I could play with them. This week, it’s another game with another bunch of dudes to me.”

As for Saldiveri, he said he’s enjoying every bit of the Senior Bowl and looking forward to Saturday.

“And that’ll be my last time wearing the Old Dominion helmet and that’s something special,” he said.

Cunningham is lone ACC QB in Mobile

Louisville signal-caller Malik Cunningham is the lone quarterback from the Atlantic Coast Conference at the Senior Bowl, and the Cardinals’ standout who threw for 9,308 yards, rushed for 2,771 and accounted for 109 total touchdowns said he’s eager for his chance to show off his athleticism to NFL scouts and coaches.

“I got to represent for our conference,” he said with grin.

Cunningham, like Soderholm, was at the Rose Bowl last week for the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

He said the travel was long, but he ultimately was happy to make the trek east.

“I’ve learned definitely time management matters for sure,” he said. “You’ll be talking to one coach and then all of a sudden, another coach will come and grab you. That’s what I’ve been going through the last two weeks. It’s definitely a difficult process, but it’s just the beginning, because it’s going to be the same way at the NFL Combine and the same way at my pro day.”

About some of the feedback he’s received, Cunningham said though he’s playing quarterback exclusively this week, some scouts want to see him as a wide receiver.

Oluwatimi has no problem commanding a front

Similarly to what he did at Virginia and more recently Michigan, ex-Cavaliers center Olu Oluwatimi has been tasked with taking charge and leadership of the National team’s offensive line.

“It’s quick,” he said, “and it’s moving fast, but you’re trying to get drafted as high as you can, so you just over communicate.”

North Dakota State offensive lineman Cody Mauch said Oluwatimi, who won the Rimington Trophy as the nation’s top center this past fall, is doing a terrific job. Mauch was lined up next Oluwatimi at guard on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“It’s unreal,” Mauch said. “He’s out there telling tackles what to do. The guy knows the playbook so well and really grateful to play next to him. He absolutely knows his stuff and he’s a hell of a player.”