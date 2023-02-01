Senior Bowl gives Virginia's Dontayvion Wicks a chance to boost his draft status

MOBILE, Ala. — When Tuesday morning’s dense fog burned off here in The Port City, it made way for a glorious, warm afternoon in which the sun beamed down on Hancock Whitney Stadium for the first of three days of practice leading into Saturday’s Senior Bowl.

And just like the weather cleared for the better, Virginia wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks is on a mission to do some clarifying of his own this week in Mobile — both on the field and in meeting rooms with NFL scouts, coaches and front office folks — in order to enhance his draft status.

“I get different questions from every coach,” Wicks said Wednesday, “but mostly about last season and the change last season from 2021.”

Wicks starred for the Hoos that campaign as a redshirt sophomore in the air raid offense they formerly operated out of. He earned All-ACC first-team honors while racking up a Cavaliers record 1,203 receiving yards to go along with nine touchdowns on 57 catches.

But this past fall was a regression for the pass-catcher, recording only 30 receptions for 430 yards and a pair of touchdowns while adapting to UVa’s more nuanced, balanced and pro-style attack brought in by Cavaliers coach Tony Elliott.

“What I tell them is that I feel like I learned a lot from last year,” Wicks said, “and that I’m using it as a motivation to show that you can always be at your lowest but it’s about how you react and respond. I also tell them that 2021 was the real me and 2022 was a year of thinking, learning a new scheme and new systems.”

So, Wicks’ week-long stay in Mobile is all about squashing concerns for those NFL decision-makers and to back up what he’s telling them about what went wrong in his final go-around at UVa.

“You’re always going to fall,” he said, “but it’s how you respond and get back up, and I have the opportunity to do that here.”

And the 6-foot-1 receiver didn’t waste time in trying to accomplish that.

At Tuesday’s workout, Wicks earned oohs-and-aahs from the handful of spectators in attendance for practice when during a one-on-one drill against South Carolina defensive back Darius Rush, Wicks fooled Rush on the way to catching a deep-ball touchdown from Houston quarterback Clayton Tune. Wicks eased his pace after an initial burst off the line of scrimmage and the hesitation caused Rush to slow, too.

The problem then for Rush was, Wicks still had more of his route to run, used a double move to his advantage and accelerated to leave Rush behind.

“That felt good,” Wicks said with a smile afterward. “I was able to do what I do best in front of everybody and a lot of people that matter. It felt great.”

Going into the week of practices, those who know Wicks well and who understand the impact of a strong showing at the Senior Bowl felt he could cultivate believers again.

“He’s really worked hard to establish himself as one of the better receivers in the country,” former UVa wide receivers coach Marques Hagans said — not long before departing for the same job at Penn State — about Wicks, “and obviously this past season didn’t yield the results he or I was anticipating, so I think to have the opportunity to go out and compete against the best in the country on a rep-by-rep basis will give him an opportunity to validate probably what people thought coming into this past season, and give him an opportunity to reestablish himself.”

Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy said: “[Wicks] is a guy to me that could benefit as much as anyone [in the game].”

Nagy likened Wicks’ situation to the one Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson was in last year at this time ahead of the Senior Bowl. Watson experienced some drops during his senior season at North Dakota State, but excelled at the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine, which ultimately led to him being selected 34th overall in last year’s NFL Draft.

Hagans said Wicks must show consistency throughout the week to get that boost, because he already possesses the athleticism to garner attention from those evaluators watching closely.

On Tuesday during the first practice, Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin stopped to chat with Wicks during the early portion of the session before position drills. Wicks said Tomlin wanted to discuss the drill the receivers were about to go through as well as Hagans since Wicks said Tomlin knows Hagans and is fond of him.

“[Wicks] has just got to show them who he was, wasn’t a fluke,” Hagans said, “or it wasn’t like a lucky year that he had [in 2021]. He just needs to validate against good competition that, ‘I am who you guys thought I was, and I can be that guy for your franchise moving forward.’

“He might not be able to get everything back that was lost this past season, but he’ll have a great opportunity to get most of it back and that can put him in a great, lucrative situation for his family going forward. So, I’m excited for him to show his work ethic, his consistency and his play-making ability.”

Wicks said he feels his best attribute he can put on display this week is his route running and that athleticism, but senses he needs to be steady and reliable catching the ball as well.

“And UVa’s offense actually from 2022 has helped me out a lot with the scheme we’re running here,” Wicks said, “so it was a good thing for me to be used to it now that I’ve been in it for a year. Coming to the Senior Bowl and having some of the same things, that is good for me.”

He said understanding some of the system the American team is installing for Saturday’s game allowed him to play faster during the first practice and he anticipates being able to do so throughout the rest of the week.

“It is an opportunity to clear up a lot of things and let people know who I really am,” Wicks said.

Hagans said dating all the way back to Wicks’ freshman year is when he knew Wicks had a pro future.

Wicks was the backup to former UVa wide receiver Hasise Dubois then.

“There were things Hasise did really well,” Hagans said, “and then some things [Wicks] did extremely well. And he would make some catches athletically and with the way he moved, you said ‘If this young man would work hard and continue to grow, he’s got a chance to be special.’

“So, you knew he was going to be a difference maker, and I think he’s still that,” Hagans continued. “I can’t make people believe what I see. He’s got to go out and prove that, but if he lives up to who I know he can be down at that bowl game, I think he’ll reestablish himself and open a lot of eyes.”