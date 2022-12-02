Senior Bowl executive director likes what he sees from Virginia's Dontayvion Wicks and Anthony Johnson

Their respective final seasons at Virginia likely left one pleased with his individual success and the other hoping for better results.

Either way, both Cavaliers cornerback Anthony Johnson and wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks will play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl on Feb. 4 in Mobile, Ala., having each recently earned and accepted invitations to college football’s premier all-star game and a key event for prospects ahead of the NFL Draft.

Johnson earned first-team All-ACC honors while racking up 14 pass breakups and two interceptions over 10 games. Wicks, on the other hand, had an incredible 2021 campaign in which he set UVa’s single-season record for receiving yards (1,203), but struggled this past fall and failed to accumulate even half the yards he amassed the year before.

The dip in production wasn’t enough to deter the Senior Bowl from including Wicks, though.

Jim Nagy, the executive director for the game and a former longtime NFL scout, said the Senior Bowl sent scouts to three UVa games this past season and noticed plenty of upside for the 6-foot-2 pass-catcher.

“We never look at the numbers. Numbers lie all the time,” Nagy said. “We’ve had receivers down here with 10 or 11 catches that we’ve invited to the Senior Bowl the last couple of years that have been drafted and made [NFL] rosters.

“Every player has different circumstances, and not even particular to Dontayvion, but you have coaching changes, scheme changes and other personnel changes around you and it impacts you. Most positions are dependent positions and Dontayvion can run routes and get open, but the line has to protect and the quarterback has to get the ball there. So, we didn’t really look at the numbers.”

He said Wicks has a superb trait NFL scouts want to see more of.

Nagy said on top of all the work and scouting the Senior Bowl’s in-house operations department does on prospects, the event’s scouts also consult with NFL scouts about who they want to see.

“And the thing that draws you to Dontayvion is the athlete,” said Nagy, who prior to his gig at the Senior Bowl was a southeast area scout for the Seattle Seahawks.

“He’s arguably — of the senior receiver group — in the top two or three athletes at that position,” Nagy said, “and that shows up a lot in all the double-move stuff that he does and that’s where you can really see a guy accelerate, decelerate and accelerate, drop his weight and burst in and out of stuff.”

Nagy said of the players currently committed to participating in the Senior Bowl, Wicks can benefit as much as anyone with a strong showing during the week of practice leading into the contest and a solid in-game performance.

Wicks tallied 30 catches for 430 yards and two touchdowns in 2022, and had a highlight-reel 44-yard touchdown grab against Georgia Tech. On that scoring snag, he tiptoed the sideline before spinning past two would-be tacklers, reversing field and racing past the goal line.

“What he’ll have to show here is he’s got to clean up some of those drops,” Nagy said. “There was some catch-consistency stuff this year, but a guy who had those same questions last year at this time was Christian Watson at North Dakota State.

“Christian came down here and we had the same concerns. He had some drops on North Dakota State tape, so you questioned his hands, but you loved the size, you loved the speed and you love the athlete and he came down here, had a great week. He was probably projected to go in the fourth or fifth round at this time last year, but had a great week here, had a great week at the [NFL] Combine and then he goes 34th overall.”

Nagy said he wasn’t trying to compare Wicks with Watson — who now has logged six touchdown catches in his rookie season with the Green Bay Packers — but instead pointed out what a good, week-long effort in Mobile could do for Wicks after this past fall.

As for Johnson, he built off a steady junior season with an even better senior season, said Nagy, who is eager to have Johnson in the game.

“We liked him last summer, too,” Nagy said, “and he actually didn’t move a whole lot on the board from our junior work, but he’s got good size. He’s physical and he’s a big guy that plays big. He can get the ball out. He’s got a lot of pass disruptions, and a lot of times it’s not even him playing the ball, it’s him playing through the receiver and getting the ball out with his physicality. I like the toughness.”

Nagy said NFL teams don’t draft cornerbacks based on their level of tackling ability, but that Johnson can tackle well and NFL decision-makers could view that skill as an asset if they’re seeking a corner who can also help in run support. Johnson had 51 tackles this past season and 138 throughout his career.

He was pitted against some of the top receivers in the ACC the past two seasons, and thriving in opportunities versus future pros benefited him, too, in the eyes of the Senior Bowl.

“It’s one thing to make plays,” Nagy said, “and it’s another to do it against other guys who are going to be playing on Sundays. That’s why a lot of teams, now that videotape is digitized, can filter in a system based off other NFL prospects. In my last job with the Seahawks, we were able to do that and filter it by the grades that we gave to players, and when you’ve got a guy that’s been tested against guys that’ll play on Sundays, it always helps in the evaluation.”

Added Nagy about Johnson: “He was an easy one to pull the trigger on. We like Anthony a lot.”

Nagy said entering the fall, the Senior Bowl also liked and had a fourth-round grade on Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who entered the transfer portal on Thursday.

Armstrong fizzled in his fifth season with the Cavaliers, though, as his completion percentage dropped from 65.2% in 2021 to 54.7% this past season while his interceptions jumped from 10 to 12 in the same time span.

In order for Armstrong to rebuild his NFL Draft stock, he’ll have to “just play like he did as a junior,” Nagy said.