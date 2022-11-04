Semifinals set for Jonathan Fried Pro Challenger

Semifinal Saturday is all set — and it looks like it will be an exciting one.

On Friday at the Boar’s Head Sports Club, Christopher Eubanks, Ben Shelton, Emilio Nava and Paul Jubb advanced.

In a match that only lasted 64 minutes, Nava upset top-seeded Denis Kudla, 6-2, 6-1. He will take on Eubanks, who needed 135 minutes to get past a feisty Jerry Shang.

Eubanks was able to survive match points en route to a 4-6, 6-1, 7-6(8) victory. The former Georgia Tech star wasn’t as steady as he had been in his previous matches but overcame it with 15 aces and several service winners at key junctures.

Eubanks said he felt like a huge weight was lifted off his shoulders when he won his first-ever main-draw match at a Grand Slam at the U.S. Open over the summer.

“I feel like right now I’m probably feeling as confident in my game and as confident of maneuvering the tour as I’ve ever been,” Eubanks said. “Part of me is a little upset that it took me this long to figure it out. In 2020, I got off to a really good start and was playing really good ball but then COVID suspended everything. I kind of lost a little time. And now coming back I think I’ve been a little bit more diligent about being like, ‘Alright, you’re 26. You’ve got your shot at making some pushes.’ I’ve just been a little more diligent about what I need to do on and off the court.”

Eubanks was very impressed with the 17-year-old Shang.

“Jerry is playing some really good ball,” Eubanks said. “I played him earlier in the summer in Indianapolis … to see his progress from then to now is really, really scary. He’s got something special.”

Saturday’s other semifinal will pit Shelton, another big server with quick feet, against Jubb. Shelton defeated German Lucas Gerch, while Jubb downed UVa star Inaki Montes, 6-3, 6-0.

All of Saturday’s action begins with the doubles final at noon. It features Great Britain’s Julian Cash and Henry Patten taking on American Alex Lawson and Artem Sitak of New Zealand.

The singles final of the $50,000 USTA pro-circuit indoor event is scheduled for Sunday.

Tickets for Saturday and Sunday’s matches can be purchased on the Boar’s Head’s website for $10, with all proceeds benefiting Special Olympics Virginia.

For the full schedule of matches and other tournament news, visit the Jonathan Fried Pro Challenger Facebook page or @CMPChallenger on Twitter.