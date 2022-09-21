Second-half goals propel Virginia men's soccer team past American

The Virginia men's soccer team scored a pair of second half goals and the defense delivered another clean sheet in a 2-0 win over American on Tuesday night at Klöckner Stadium.

Substitutes Andy Sullins and Kome Ubogu each scored a goal for the Cavaliers (5-3-0), who bounced back from a 2-1 loss to Notre Dame. Under head coach George Gelnovatch, Virginia is now 89-32-7 in matches following a loss.

“They’re not an easy team to play against," Gelnovatch said of American. "They were pretty organized offensively, and difficult to break down. I feel like we wore them down and I thought the second half was a good professional performance from our guys."

After a scoreless first half, Virginia got on the board in the 50th minute when Sullins found the back of the net after a failed American clearance for his first career goal for the Cavaliers. Sullins' goal came just five minutes after he entered the match as a substitute.

Ubogu doubles the Wahoos' lead in the 83rd minute when he put a shot into the low corner of the net for his team-leading fifth goal of the season.

The two second-half goals were more than enough for the UVa defense and goalkeeper Holden Brown, who earned his fourth clean sheet of the season.

Virginia outshot American 15-8 and has now outshot its opponents by a margin of 137-61 this season. The Cavaliers have recorded double-digit shot totals in seven out of their eight matches this season.

Virginia now gears up for one of its more challenging stretches of the season. The Cavaliers hit the road for their first two true road games this season. Both matchups will be against top-10 opponents.

First, Virginia travels to No. 3 Syracuse on Saturday for a 7 p.m. matchup. The following Friday, the Hoos make the trip to No. 8 Pittsburgh for another 7 p.m. tilt. Both games will air on ACCNX. Gelnovatch likes where his team is at mentally heading into the challenging stretch.

"I feel like the team’s confidence levels are high," he said. "We are scoring goals and creating good chances, so there is real belief in ourselves as we prepare to go on the road.”