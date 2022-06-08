Second-half comeback propels Charlottesville boys soccer team to state semifinals

The Charlottesville High School boys soccer team focused on scoring from both sides of the box during its pregame warmups.

That diligence proved to be a fruitful decision for the Black Knights, who scored a pair of goals in the second half to complete a comeback win over Christiansburg in the VHSL Class 3 state quarterfinals on Tuesday night at Theodose Stadium.

Before the Black Knights' emphatic comeback, the Blue Demons took the early lead in the 13th minute after Caleb Yopp dribbled through the entire Charlottesville defensive line and scored just inside the middle of the box.

Yopp's wizardly highlight goal prompted a response from the Region 3C champion Black Knights, who were attacking for the remainder of the first half while keeping the possession of the ball.

“We're an attacking team,” Charlottesville coach Martin Braun said. “We have a lot of great players who like to get in the attack and keep the ball possession. That's the way we play every game.”

Black Knights had three scoring opportunities on the left side and two corner kicks, but failed to find the equalizer.

“At halftime, we regrouped and spoke about the things that we weren't doing great.” Braun said. “We changed our formation and we just told the guys to get back to playing normal soccer, which we all saw in the second half was high quality.”

In the second half, Charlottesville continued to put pressure on the Christiansburg defense by unleashing a shot on goal in the first possession of the second period.

The left side of the field was again where the Black Knights found success, which ultimately allowed them to tie the score.

In the 52nd minute, Cristian Torres-Guzman penetrated and scored from the left side of the box to tie the game at 1-1.

“During the game, we saw that that was a good option for us,” Braun said. “We have good attackers on the right and left side if we go one-on-one. So, it just happened that the ball was flowing to the left [side] and that's where we had some success.”

Two minutes later, Rocco Fleming received an accurate lob pass on the left side, which gave him momentum to uncork a beautiful volley shot that shook the net on the lower right side of the goal.

With a 2-1 lead, Charlottesville was in full control of the game but the Black Knights still kept attacking the Christiansburg defense.

Fleming had another opportunity inside the box during the 68th minute to score and put the Black Knights two goals ahead but his shot went a few inches over the crossbar.

For the rest of the game, the teams traded shots and while Christiansburg had a great chance to score with eight minutes left, CHS goalkeeper Jacob Engel stayed solid by corralling the shot from just outside the box which helped secure the win.

Charlottesville will face off against Tabb (18-1) in the VHSL Class 3 state semifinals on Friday at Courtland High School.

Christiansburg season concludes with a 11-7-3 record and a state quarterfinal appearance.

When reflecting on positive aspects of the season, Christiansburg head coach Michael Oliver said that he is proud of how much the program has improved while having to start three freshmen.

“I'm excited that they're all really good close friends and that they lean on one another during tough times and they're always there for each other when they need to be picked up,” Oliver said. “We were trying to build a culture around our program, not only at the varsity level, but at the JV where we play as a team, and then we raise the level of expectations. Just a few years ago, we were a team that didn't make the regional tournament and so to be in the conversation with teams like Charlottesville at the state level is really exciting for us.”