Second consecutive walk-off win gives Virginia baseball team series sweep

The Demon Deacons slowly chipped away at the lead after that.

A solo home run from freshman Brock Wilkin in the top of the fifth pulled Wake within a run. Wilkin demolished the ball over UVa’s bullpen in right field. Savino’s day was done after six frames. He allowed just two runs, giving him back-to-back quality starts on Sundays.

“The last couple weeks are the best that he’s pitched, and he’s pitched deep into the ball game and been efficient for us,” Virginia head coach Brian O’Connor said.

Wilkin delivered the game-tying RBI in the seventh off reliever Matt Wyatt when he grounded out to shortstop with a runner on third base.

Wake Forest momentarily took the lead in the top of the eighth, using a double off Wyatt to start the frame. O’Connor put in Schoch, but the Demon Deacons were still able to push one run across in the frame on a sacrifice fly from freshman pinch hitter Adam Cecere.

Virginia kept fighting after losing the lead. Nic Kent delivered the game-tying, two-out RBI single to right field in the eighth inning.

Hlinka delivered the magic in the bottom of the ninth after Schoch worked out of a jam in the top of the inning.