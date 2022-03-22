Season at Virginia helped Jelani Woods blossom into an NFL prospect

He knows his football future might not be as likely if it wasn’t for the one-year stay at Virginia and his productive, lone season with the Cavaliers.

Tight end Jelani Woods is a sought-after commodity now, though.

The 6-foot-7, 259-pounder has met — in-person or through Zoom — with at least someone from all 32 NFL franchises, he said, and more importantly, he’s had encounters with about half of the tight end coaches in the league.

Woods was scheduled for a dinner meeting with the Buffalo Bills this past Sunday, has already had a formal meeting with the New York Giants earlier during the pre-draft process and is due to meet the Arizona Cardinals and then take a visit to the Baltimore Ravens in the days following UVa’s pro day on Wednesday in Charlottesville.

“I pretty much wasn’t talked about or thought about in the draft [this time last year]," Woods said as he smiled proudly earlier this week, “but now I’m pretty much considered as one of the top [tight ends]. That’s rewarding.”

He’s not cocky about the numbers he logged this past fall with the Hoos, his performance at the East-West Shrine Bowl or the NFL Combine last month. Instead, he carries a confidence rooted in the rise from afterthought as a prospect to a potential NFL Draft pick come later this spring.

“It just shows all your hard work is being noticed,” Woods said, “because I’m one of those guys that just puts his head down and goes to work. I don’t really say much, and I just smile and have a good time.”

One of the final pieces for NFL talent-evaluators is the pro-day workout, and Woods said he expects eight of the 15 NFL tight end coaches he’s met with to be in attendance when drills start around midday Wednesday in the Welsh Indoor Facility.

Woods ran a 4.61 40-yard dash, a mark that he said even surprised him a tad and was the second fastest time for all tight ends at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. His 24 bench-press reps were the most for any player at his position there as well. Woods said he underwent extensive medical exams, too, at a nearby hospital in Indianapolis because NFL clubs wanted to make sure a previous high-ankle sprain was completely healed. He passed those and came though clear.

But he said he knows his work isn’t done yet.

Woods wants do well in the broad and vertical jumps on Wednesday to show off explosiveness and also complete the three-cone drill and shuttle runs. The most critical part of the test to ace, according to Woods, though, are the on-field tight end drills the coaches will run him through.

Think catching passes and blocking.

“Since I have a good amount [of tight end coaches] coming,” Woods said, “I’m probably going to be put through a lot of those position drills.”

A strong effort Wednesday would check off all three major pre-draft events positively for Woods. He caught three passes for 30 yards and a touchdown in the East-West Shrine at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, ahead of outperforming his competition in the all-eyes-on-you NFL Combine.

He said he was prepared well for each evaluation, thanks to California Strength in Los Gatos, Calif. Woods said he’s trained there since the early part of the winter after UVa’s season. His agency, Caric Sports Management, sent him west with a few other of their tight end clients.

Woods said it was great to go through strength, conditioning and tight end workouts with fellow draft class tight ends Charlie Kolar of Iowa State and Greg Dulcich of UCLA.

“We had a good little group that was out there and I thought that went really well,” Woods said.

And for Woods, it was important to keep momentum rolling from his fall with Virginia into his draft preparation.

For the Cavaliers, he was an All-Atlantic Coast Conference first-team selection for hauling in 44 catches for 598 yards and eight touchdowns. The eight touchdowns were the most for an ACC tight end and fourth most for any tight end nationally this past fall.

He had a career-high 122 receiving yards against Illinois, and provided UVa fans a memory they can savor when he made a juggling catch before barreling into the end zone against Virginia Tech in November. Hokies defensive back Dorian Strong was in a spot to tackle Woods near the goal line, but simply stepped out of the way while wanting no part of the powerful tight end.

“My whole goal going from Oklahoma State to UVa was to show the next level that I could be a vertical passing, down-the-field threat type of tight end,” Woods said. “And UVa pretty much allowed me to do that. It allowed me to play as comfortable as possible in [former offensive coordinator and tight end coach Robert] Anae’s offense.”

Woods said Anae’s mentorship aided his development, pushed him to improve and guided him to understand parts of the passing game the Hoos used that will translate to the NFL. In four seasons with Oklahoma State, he made 31 catches for 361 yards and four touchdowns.

“It gave me the opportunity to read defenses and coverages and fine-tune everything like that,” Woods, who was primarily a blocking tight end at Oklahoma State, said. “A lot of stuff we did at UVa, a lot of NFL teams do as well. When I meet with teams, they point certain routes out and things out because I’ve proven I can do these things that the next level does. It helped a lot.”

When Woods decided to leave the Cowboys, he drew interest from Coastal Carolina, Missouri and Arizona State on top of UVa, but decided on the Cavaliers because of Anae’s proven track record with tight ends.

Woods said the previous transfer tight end Tony Poljan, who joined UVa for 2020 after playing for Central Michigan provided the blueprint Woods was looking for.

He has nothing bad to say about Oklahoma State, either, and said he still speaks with coaches and former teammates in Stillwater, Okla., as well, but felt in order to better his NFL chances, he needed a change.

“We were more heavy with 12 personnel and being an inside and outside zone team,” Woods said, “with a lot of pass protection and I’d help the O-Line out. That’s how the scheme was. It was traditional, and really, we’d run the same offense that Barry Sanders did.

“… But I give them credit because they pretty much built me into who I was and then Virginia took me and boosted me up,” he continued, “I praise them and Virginia as well, and that’s the good part of the transfer portal if you do the right things and make the right decisions.”

As for Wednesday, Woods said he’s ready for whatever scouts and coaches ask of him.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.