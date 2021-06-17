Scouting Tennessee and Virginia’s half of the College World Series bracket

With go-ahead home runs in the final three innings in each of their last three NCAA Tournament wins, it’s hard to imagine there’s a college baseball team more clutch than Virginia.
Tennessee, UVa’s opening opponent in the College World Series, might top the Cavaliers with its late-game heroics.
The Volunteers have seven walk-off wins this season, including four in extra innings. They won their third game of the season with a go-ahead grand slam in the 12th inning. They won their first NCAA Regional game with a walk-off grand slam to defeat Wright State 9-8.
“Those are pretty good bookends that show that your team is playing with a lot of confidence and belief that the ball is gonna bounce your way,” Tom Hart, an ESPN play-by-play announcer who often covers the SEC, said in a phone interview.
Behind an elite offense and a solid pitching staff, Tennessee earned the No. 3 national seed entering the NCAA Tournament. No. 1 Arkansas and No. 4 Vanderbilt are the only teams to win SEC series against the Vols this spring.
Superb talent and confidence, which stems in part from a 6-1 record when being tied after eight innings, makes the Volunteers dangerous. The team boasts an ERA of 3.42 and has hit 92 home runs. Add in the late-game success, and Tennessee holds the tools to win the national championship.
“They never feel like they’re out of it, and they always feel like they’re going to come up with the clutch hit,” Hart said.
Virginia head coach Brian O’Connor notes that Tennessee is red hot. The Volunteers have won eight of their last nine games, with all of those wins coming in the SEC or NCAA Tournament.
“To sweep through the NCAA regional, to go 2-0 in a super regional, that means you’re playing really hot baseball and you’re very, very talented,” O’Connor said.
Chad Dallas is Tennessee’s ace and a likely option to pitch Sunday against the Cavaliers. The under-recruited pitcher, who began his career at a junior college, boasts an 11-1 record. His ERA sits at 4.10, and he’s tossed 96 2/3 innings with 118 strikeouts compared to 19 walks.
Dallas isn’t flawless, though. He’s allowed at least four runs in four of his last six starts.
“He has certainly been a beneficiary of this explosive offense,” Hart said. “He keeps them in games. He goes deep in games. He pitches deep enough to wait for the offense to come around to give them a lead.”
Offensively, UVa fans should keep an eye on most of the bats in the Tennessee lineup, but sophomore Drew Gilbert is on fire entering the College World Series. He hit the walk-off grand slam in the opening game of the regional, and he’s hit a home run in four of five NCAA Tournament games. Gilbert has driven in a run in each of his past nine games.
There’s no easy path for Virginia to make the CWS finals, which is expected. It takes a special team to make it to Omaha.
“Everybody’s great,” O’Connor said. “You win the first game then you get to bite off Texas or Mississippi State.”
Texas, the No. 2 overall seed, enters the College World Series with the best ERA of any team in the country. The Longhorns sport a team ERA of 2.89, making them the only team nationally with an ERA below 3.00.
Like Tennessee, Texas is 5-0 in NCAA Tournament play. It won its five games by a combined score of 49-12, scoring in double digits in four of five games and keeping every opponent under five runs.
Mississippi State advanced to the CWS by beating ACC regular-season champion Notre Dame in the super regional series. The Bulldogs are explosive offensively, even though they aren’t a home-run focused group. That could serve them well in Omaha.
“Here’s the stat, what I think makes them dangerous,” Hart said. “Through the regular season, they got the second-lowest percentage of their runs via the home run … so playing in a cavernous ballpark like TD Ameritrade, ball flight is so much determined by the prevailing wind, which is usually in. You typically have elite pitching and a suffocating defense to win games there.”
UVa’s side of the bracket features three impressive foes. The Cavaliers will be tested immediately by Tennessee before a meeting with another powerhouse club.
For Virginia, making it to this point is an accomplishment, but the Cavaliers aren’t ready for the run to end.
“The goal is not accomplished,” O’Connor said. “Everybody talks about getting to Omaha in every college baseball program, and that’s a focus and goal in every team, but our focus is to get to Omaha to win.”
To keep the season alive, they’ll need to work their way through a trio of elite squads.