Scouting Tennessee and Virginia’s half of the College World Series bracket

“They never feel like they’re out of it, and they always feel like they’re going to come up with the clutch hit,” Hart said.

Virginia head coach Brian O’Connor notes that Tennessee is red hot. The Volunteers have won eight of their last nine games, with all of those wins coming in the SEC or NCAA Tournament.

“To sweep through the NCAA regional, to go 2-0 in a super regional, that means you’re playing really hot baseball and you’re very, very talented,” O’Connor said.

Chad Dallas is Tennessee’s ace and a likely option to pitch Sunday against the Cavaliers. The under-recruited pitcher, who began his career at a junior college, boasts an 11-1 record. His ERA sits at 4.10, and he’s tossed 96 2/3 innings with 118 strikeouts compared to 19 walks.

Dallas isn’t flawless, though. He’s allowed at least four runs in four of his last six starts.

“He has certainly been a beneficiary of this explosive offense,” Hart said. “He keeps them in games. He goes deep in games. He pitches deep enough to wait for the offense to come around to give them a lead.”