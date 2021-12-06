Scott Braswell steps down as Woodberry Forest football coach

Shuford took over the Woodberry starting job midway through the season and was one of the catalysts for the team’s late-season surge.

“Coach Braswell gave me all the motivation I needed this season,” Shuford said. “At the beginning of the season, I was pretty down about not winning the starting job and what not, but Coach Braswell was the first coach to talk with me and inspire me to keep pushing and keep working until my opportunity came. His confidence in me was a huge part of my success this season. Although I’m sad he won’t be with me my senior season, I’m so thankful for being able to spend the last two falls playing for him.”

Ellis said his lasting memory of Braswell will be the final week of the regular season during preparation for the Episcopal game.

"You could just tell how determined he was to beat Episcopal,” he said. “For the entire week, you could just feel the energy that he gave the entire team to win that game. I’m happy we were able to win that game for him so he could go out on a high note.”

Woodberry Headmaster Byron Hulsey praised Braswell for continuing the school's long-standing tradition of developing excellent student-athletes.