Scott Braswell steps down as Woodberry Forest football coach

Scott Braswell came to Woodberry Forest in 2017 with two goals in mind — to lead the Tigers to a Virginia Prep League title and to beat rival Episcopal
Five years later, the veteran coach has accomplished both of his goals and now he is hanging up his whistle.
Braswell is stepping down as Woodberry Forest football coach so he and his wife, Rita, can spend more time with their family in North Carolina.
“Coaching at Woodberry has been an honor and privilege,” Braswell said. “I loved coaching Woodberry boys. Rita and I will always be thankful for the wonderful people at Woodberry and the relationships we built over our five years here.”
Braswell posted an 18-18 record in his five seasons in charge of the Tigers' program. In his first two seasons, Braswell guided Woodberry Forest to Prep League titles. In 2017, the Tigers went 6-3 and earned a share of the league title, then took home the outright crown in 2018 with a 5-3 mark. Braswell also was named Prep League coach of the year in his first two seasons.
After going 2-7 during the 2019 season, the Tigers were limited to just one game, a victory over Fork Union Military Academy, in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This past fall, Woodberry Forest returned to a full season and shook off a tough start to the season to finish with a 4-5 record. After an 0-4 start, the Tigers won four of their final five games, including a 20-17 victory over rival Episcopal, Braswell's first with the program, in the 120th edition of “The Game.”
Braswell came to Woodberry Forest from Hoggard High School in Wilmington, N.C., where he was a football coach from 1997-2014 and athletic director from 2008-15. He also was football coach at Olympic High School in Charlotte from 1990-1994.
In addition to his duties as football coach, Braswell served as assistant athletic director at Woodberry Forest, His wife, Rita, worked at Grymes Memorial School and was a valuable member of the school’s community, including participating in such activities as the sixth-form expedition.
Braswell, who will officially retire at the end of the school year, plans to split time in the Carolinas to be closer to his family.
“My wife and I enjoyed our time at Woodberry,” Braswell said. “We have two new grandchildren in South Carolina and desperately wanted to be closer to them. It is always hard to step away from something you love, and we love the Woodberry Forest football players, but we just felt the need to get closer to our two sons, their wives, and the two grandbabies.”
Braswell met with his team recently to let them know his decision.
“I’m an emotional guy, so it was hard talking to the team,” Braswell said. “They’re really good boys and they handled it well. I think they know I am a family man and they understood."
Junior wide receiver Landon Ellis, who has played for Braswell for three seasons, had nothing but praise for his coach.
“Coach Braswell means a lot to me as a coach,” Ellis said. “He’s a great man and every day we came down the hill for practice, he had a positive and determined energy about him. You can tell he really cares about us, off the field as well.”
Ellis said the team was pretty sad to hear his coach was leaving, but he was able to put the decision into perspective. Scott Braswell Jr. served as an assistant on his dad’s staff before moving on and Ellis formed a close bond with him.
“It was a similar feeling when [Braswell Jr.] left,” Ellis said. “They have a great family and I’m happy they get to spend more time together, but I’m going to miss him."
Defensive lineman Armel Mukam said Braswell was one of the reasons why he chose to come from Canada to play at Woodberry.
“I think that a lot of people in the community liked him as a coach, but mostly as a person,” he said. “When he broke the news, I could see the disappointment in my teammates' eyes. That kind of reaction tells you how appreciated he was.”
Junior quarterback Harley Shuford praised Braswell for his ability to connect with his players. After Shuford did not win the Woodberry starting QB job out of fall camp, Braswell, a former high school quarterback, reached out to Shuford and encouraged him to stick with it and be ready when called upon.
Shuford took over the Woodberry starting job midway through the season and was one of the catalysts for the team’s late-season surge.
“Coach Braswell gave me all the motivation I needed this season,” Shuford said. “At the beginning of the season, I was pretty down about not winning the starting job and what not, but Coach Braswell was the first coach to talk with me and inspire me to keep pushing and keep working until my opportunity came. His confidence in me was a huge part of my success this season. Although I’m sad he won’t be with me my senior season, I’m so thankful for being able to spend the last two falls playing for him.”
Ellis said his lasting memory of Braswell will be the final week of the regular season during preparation for the Episcopal game.
"You could just tell how determined he was to beat Episcopal,” he said. “For the entire week, you could just feel the energy that he gave the entire team to win that game. I’m happy we were able to win that game for him so he could go out on a high note.”
Woodberry Headmaster Byron Hulsey praised Braswell for continuing the school's long-standing tradition of developing excellent student-athletes.
“I’m deeply grateful to Scott for his superb leadership of the Woodberry football program and his unyielding commitment to the whole of the Woodberry mission,” Hulsey said in a statement. “I admire Scott’s competitiveness, his decency, his grace and his humanity and I wish him and Rita the very best as they look forward to the next chapter with their family, and especially their grandchildren.”
Woodberry athletic director Matt Blundin, who served as an assistant coach on Braswell’s staff, said the Braswell family will be missed.
“Scott and Rita Braswell were rocks in our community, who upon arrival to campus, immediately began to invest in the lives of the boys,” Blundin said in a statement. “From Day 1, Scott passionately focused on winning and doing things the right way. At Woodberry, we strive to help boys grow into young men who will become leaders with a serving heart. Our boys could not have a better role model. I will miss Scott’s uncompromising character, leadership of our program, and our daily friendship.”
Blundin said that the search for the next Woodberry Forest football coach has already begun. He is confident in finding another quality person to lead the Tigers.
“This is a great job for someone and I know the program has a bright future,” Braswell said. “I love the culture of our team and coaches right now. The guys work hard, practice and play with enthusiasm, and support one another. I am very proud of the way we represented the Woodberry Forest community.”