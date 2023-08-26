Friday's scores
Alleghany 25, Waynesboro 7
Appomattox 23, Buckingham County 6
Arcadia 53, Windsor 36
Atlantic Shores Christian 48, Isle of Wight Academy 6
Bath County 54, Mountain View 8
Battlefield 62, C.D. Hylton 6
Bishop O'Connell 10, Virginia Academy 7
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 30, Rappahannock County 6
Brentsville 28, Sherando 21
Briar Woods 27, John Champe 13
Broadwater Academy 26, Chincoteague 24
Brunswick 16, Mecklenburg County 13
Bruton 41, Northampton 3
Carroll County 22, Grundy 16
Catholic 29, Kill Devil Hills First Flight, N.C. 22
Cave Spring 42, Western Albemarle 3
Central - Wise 14, Eastside 7
Central of Lunenburg 26, Altavista 14
Centreville 28, Alexandria City 3
Chantilly 37, Falls Church 0
Chatham 44, Prince Edward County 30
Chilhowie 21, Marion 9
Christiansburg 42, Floyd County 0
Clarke County 42, Rock Ridge 7
Colonial Forge 48, Woodbridge 22
Courtland 40, Orange County 14
Craig County 32, Bland County 6
Dan River 43, Tunstall 7
Dinwiddie 52, GW-Danville 7
E.C. Glass 14, Lord Botetourt 0
East Rockingham 28, Luray 14
Eastern View 49, Culpeper 7
Essex 24, Sussex Central 6
Fluvanna 28, Broadway 27, OT
Fort Chiswell 14, Rural Retreat 12
Franklin County 28, Bassett 24
Gainesville 56, Potomac 20
Gar-Field 41, Unity Reed 6
Gate City 34, Richlands 7
George Marshall 27, Annandale 21
Giles 35, Blacksburg 8
Glen Allen 25, Prince George 13
Glenvar 39, Galax 21
Graham 14, Bluefield, W.Va. 9
Granby 49, Denbigh 7
Grayson County 14, Alleghany County, N.C. 12
Hampton 31, Woodside 6
Heritage (Lynchburg) 24, Albemarle 7
Herndon 55, Justice High School 0
Highland Springs 20, Miramar, Fla. 14
Holston 41, Eastern Montgomery 8
James Madison 28, Stone Bridge 24
James River 13, Buffalo Gap 12
James Wood 14, Warren County 10
Jamestown 24, Nottoway 6
Jefferson Forest 29, Gretna 26
John Battle 26, Abingdon 21
Kecoughtan 23, Gloucester 6
Kettle Run 41, Liberty-Bealeton 20
King William 7, Stuarts Draft 6
King's Fork High School 26, Churchland 13
Lake Braddock 48, Colgan 19
Lancaster 50, Charles City County High School 0
Langley 35, Oakton 13
Liberty Christian 21, Salem 14
Lightridge 33, Freedom 0
Loudoun County 19, Woodgrove 15
Louisa 35, Patrick Henry 14
Madison County 15, Staunton 14
Magna Vista 41, Staunton River 6
Mechanicsville High School 28, Deep Run 7
Mills Godwin 45, Goochland 7
Monticello 42, William Monroe 28
Mountain View 38, Forest Park 0
Musselman, W.Va. 44, John Handley 34
Nandua 32, Rappahannock 17
Nansemond River 41, Bethel 21
Narrows 46, Auburn 12
Norcom 38, Grafton 14
Norfolk Academy 46, Currituck County, N.C. 21
Norfolk Christian School 34, Manteo, N.C. 0
North Cross 15, Nansemond-Suffolk 13
North Greene, Tenn. 36, Castlewood 0
Northumberland 49, Surry County 0
Norview 11, Smithfield 10
Osbourn Park 61, Manassas Park 0
Oscar Smith 39, Hermitage 25
Parry McCluer 55, Rockbridge County 14
Patrick County 21, Martinsville 15
Patrick Henry 25, Virginia High 15
Patrick Henry 58, Brookville 25
Person, N.C. 62, Halifax County 20
Petersburg 14, Booker T. Washington 6
Poquoson 56, Southampton 7
Potomac Falls 28, Dominion 0
Pulaski County 42, Northside 7
Radford 42, George Wythe 7
Ridgeview 44, J.I. Burton 0
Riverbend 55, Chancellor 0
Riverside 30, Broad Run 29
Rustburg 28, Spotswood 24
Rye Cove 48, Hancock County, Tenn. 0
Sherman, W.Va. 20, Hurley 12
Smith Mountain Lake Christian 56, Fishburne Military 8
South County 39, James Robinson 0
South Lakes 46, Osbourn 6
Strasburg 18, Skyline 16
Thomas Dale 35, Cosby 0
Thomas Walker 20, Cumberland Gap, Tenn. 0
Turner Ashby 51, Fort Defiance 22
Tuscarora 9, Heritage 0
Twin Valley 28, Phelps, Ky. 16
Union 34, Lee High 0
Varina 13, Indian River 0
Warhill 49, Manor High School 8
Warwick 53, Grassfield 7
Washington, W.Va. 49, Page County 6
Washington-Liberty 45, Edison 13
West Springfield 42, Hayfield 13
Westfield 35, Patriot 7
Westmoreland County 38, West Point 16
William Byrd 72, Liberty-Bedford 0
William Campbell 46, Cumberland 16
William Fleming 32, Hidden Valley 0
Wilson Memorial 55, Charlottesville 8
Woodstock Central 8, Riverheads 7
Yorktown 21, W.T. Woodson 14
Postponements and cancelations
Huguenot vs. TJHS, ccd.
James Monroe vs. Stafford, ccd.