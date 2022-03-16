Saucke extends hitting streak as Virginia cruises past Rider

He’s usually part of each offensive outburst Virginia puts together, and it’s because Casey Saucke has hit safely in all 15 games he’s appeared in for the Hoos.

Wednesday was no different.

“I’ve just been feeling good,” Saucke said. “I haven’t even thought about [the hitting streak] to be honest, but I’ve been feeling great and we’ve been winning, and I think that adds to it.”

The freshman doubled down the left-field line to drive in the tying run in the second inning and then drilled a two-run homer into the left-field bleachers two innings later to help UVa knock off Rider, 12-3, at Disharoon Park and sweep a two-game, non-league series from the Broncs.

Saucke’s home run was his second in as many days, following a 433-foot rocket he sent sailing beyond the camera deck in center field on Tuesday.

He’s batting .463 with nine extra-base hits, including four homers, for the season and is aiming to keep his good fortunes rolling when the Cavaliers (16-1, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) continue ACC action on Friday as Boston College (7-8, 1-2 ACC) comes to town for the start of a three-game set.

In Saucke’s first ACC series this past weekend at Duke, he tallied four hits and two RBI, but said the Blue Devils provided a step up in competition compared to the nonconference opponents UVa had matched up with exclusively until last Friday.

“The adjustments I’ve had to make is being on time every single pitch,” Saucke said, “and seeing the ball right out of the pitcher’s hand. I think those are very important things.”

Hoos skipper Brian O’Connor said he’s been pleased with the two-strike approach Saucke has displayed to this point and is impressed with the power that has translated from high school to college with him. Perfect Game ranked Saucke as its 17th best freshman in all of college baseball ahead of the season.

“We knew he had power,” O’Connor said. “He’s a 6-foot-3 frame that uses leverage and can drive the baseball.”

In the 2020 Perfect Game All-American Classic at Oklahoma City’s Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark — the home of the Triple-A Oklahoma City Dodgers — Saucke reached the finals of a home run derby there against then-fellow UVa commit Benny Montgomery, who was drafted in the first round of the MLB Draft last year by the Colorado Rockies and never made it to Charlottesville.

“Me and Benny are good friends,” Saucke said, “and he’s an absolute stud and a great baseball player. I wish he was here right now, personally, but I know he’s doing great things and I’m proud of him. And when we were in the home run derby together, it was really fun and we were just putting balls over the wall.”

The long ball Saucke hit on Wednesday extended UVa’s lead to 9-3 and put the game out of reach after Rider, which appeared in an NCAA regional last year, was competitive through the first 3 1/2 frames.

The Broncs (6-9) took a 2-1 lead on Brendan O’Donnell’s two-run homer in the second, and then cut the Cavaliers’ advantage to 5-3 in the fourth after UVa plated three in the second — one on Saucke’s double — and one more in the third.

In the fourth, though, Jake Gelof, who doubled home the first run of the game — for his Division I-leading 38th RBI of the year — in his first at-bat, singled with two outs to keep the inning alive. Rider made a pitching change and then the Hoos broke it open with a two-run blast from Alex Tappen on the first pitch thrown by Broncs side-arming left-handed reliever Frank DelGuercio. Then, following Chris Newell’s single, Saucke clubbed his homer. Saucke said he saw a slider come right out of DelGuercio’s hand before burying the baseball into the seats.

“He is getting a better understanding of what you have to do to hit at this level,” O’Connor said of Saucke. “He, really in an early sample size, has kind of come into his own and done a nice job.”

Montgomery’s decision to go pro, perhaps, allowed Saucke a better chance to play immediately. He originally came to UVa from Greece Athena High School (Rochester, N.Y.) as a third baseman, but transitioned to the outfield in order to earn a spot in the starting lineup. He’s mostly played right field for the Hoos.

“I think one of the most valuable tools you can have as a baseball player is just being an athlete,” Saucke said. “That’s what I feel out there. I just feel athletic and it wasn’t too much of an adjustment, but it just took some work obviously with a change of position. But I think being versatile is something that helps our team and can help any team you’re on.”

He said it is easier when the rest of the lineup is hitting well, too.

Tappen was 3-for-4 with the homer and two doubles against Rider on Wednesday, which marked the 12th time this season the Cavaliers scored at least 10 runs in a game.

“There’s just so much confidence in everyone,” Tappen said, “because whether it’s two out and we have a runner on second or it’s second and third and we’re trying to move runners, one through nine and even past nine, everyone is doing their job and oozing with confidence. It really shows and it goes back to the clarity that everyone has at the plate.”

As for this weekend’s clash with BC, O’Connor said he expects the Eagles to show up as a well-coached squad. They beat Miami last Friday in the first game of their series in Florida before dropping the last two against the Hurricanes.

“They’ll be a really good ball club,” O’Connor said, “everybody in this league can win a series and it comes down us playing good baseball and doing what we’ve been doing.”

Note: O’Connor said right-handed reliever Matt Wyatt is expected to pitch out of the bullpen this weekend against the Eagles. Wyatt, who hasn’t thrown since the Cavaliers’ Feb. 18 opener against Bellarmine, “has progressed well and is expected ... to be ready to go” after being unavailable since. Wyatt earned a save in that outing, and last year was 4-2 with 51 strikeouts and a 3.86 ERA over 39.2 innings.

