Saturday's Virginia-Virginia Tech football game canceled

Virginia’s football season is over.

On Monday night, the ACC announced that the Cavaliers won’t play their Commonwealth Cup rivalry game scheduled for this Saturday against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg – another decision made on the heels of last week’s shooting on Grounds in Charlottesville that resulted in the deaths of UVa wide receivers Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr. as well as linebacker and defensive end D’Sean Perry.

The Hoos spent this past Saturday — after canceling their game against Coastal Carolina — honoring the lives of their fallen teammates during an emotional memorial service at John Paul Jones Arena. UVa athletic director Carla Williams, coach Tony Elliott and 14 players spoke during the ceremony.

“Devin, Lavel and D’Sean were loved by so many people,” Williams said Saturday. “I feel so blessed to have known them and I feel especially blessed to have been able to spend time with the families over the last few days. We’ve cried. We’ve laughed. We’ve hugged each other tightly. We’ve reminisced about their childhoods. We’ve looked through photos, and we’ve cried and laughed more.”

A funeral for Chandler is set for this Sunday.

UVa and Virginia Tech have played each season since 1970 and the series dates back to 1895. The last pause in the series was from 1967 through 1969.

In Virginia Tech’s release the school said, “additional details for those with tickets to the Virginia game will be shared in the coming days.”

Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry and his program have supported its chief foe since the tragedy occurred. In the Hokies’ game this past Saturday, they wore orange while opponent Liberty wore navy in honor of UVa. Virginia alum and Virginia Tech wide receivers coach Fontel Mines ran with a UVa flag onto the field when the Hokies took the field in Lynchburg.

Last week, Pry, during his weekly press conference, said he reached out to Elliott with a text message and told Elliott, “That I’m thinking about him. I can’t imagine. And if there’s anything at all, don’t hesitate to ask. We’re here for you. I told him I loved him. And we’re here for you and your team.”

The Cavaliers were 3-7 this fall with wins over Richmond, Old Dominion and Georgia Tech.

It’s the second straight season UVa has had its season end with a cancelation. Last year’s Fenway Bowl against SMU was canceled due to coronavirus issues within the program.