Saturday's Virginia-Louisville football game rescheduled due to COVID-19 issues

Due to a COVID-19 outbreak within Louisville’s football program, Saturday’s football game between Louisville and Virginia has been postponed.

The ACC announced the news Wednesday night. Louisville’s football program paused team activities as a result.

The game has been tentatively rescheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 14, which was originally going to be a bye week for the Wahoos. Instead, the Cavaliers hope to play Louisville a week from Saturday. Louisville also had an off week scheduled for Nov. 14, making the postponement somewhat convenient.

“We are taking a precautionary measure to pause due to the number of student-athletes and staff that have been impacted by the virus,” Louisville director of athletics Vince Tyra said in a statement. “With Virginia and us both having a bye week on November 14, we are fortunate to reschedule the game for that date.”

Tyra added that test results Friday and Sunday will determine when the Cardinals can return to team activities, which are currently halted.

The matchup is still scheduled to air on the ACC Network on Nov. 14. Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m.