For more than a decade, Sarah Hale has dedicated her life to field hockey as a player and an assistant coach.

This fall, Hale will begin the next chapter of her journey as the head field hockey coach at Monticello High School. After serving as an assistant on the Mustangs' staff the past few seasons, Hale will take the reins as the head coach this upcoming season.

“When I moved back to Charlottesville, I was so excited to have an opportunity to come back to Monticello as a coach,” Hale said. “The program has meant a lot to me throughout the years, so I couldn’t be more honored to be the head coach. It’s very exciting.”

Hale’s introduction to the sport started in elementary school and has grown and expanded over the last decade. She was a member of the Monticello field hockey program for several seasons and spent her final two years of high school as a center midfielder for the Mustangs.

After her playing career at Monticello concluded, Hale played club field hockey at Virginia Commonwealth University and the University of Virginia. During her time as a student, she dipped her toes into the coaching ranks, serving as a junior varsity coach at Atlee High School in Hanover.

“I played field hockey from the time I was 11 years old, through college and started coaching immediately after I stopped playing,” Hale said. “I love the game and have learned a lot throughout the years.”

In 2021, she rejoined the Monticello field hockey program as an assistant coach after moving back to the area and quickly rediscovered her passion for her alma mater and seeing the program succeed.

“I’ve loved watching the program develop over the last three seasons,” Hale said. “It has been fun to coach for the same program I was a part of as a kid. I have a lot of love for Monticello, so I am just happy to be here for the girls.”

The task won’t be an easy one for the 27-year-old coach. The Mustangs graduated 18 seniors from last year’s team, which will mean plenty of new faces on the field when the Mustangs start practicing in August.

Still, there are plenty of athletes that Hale has worked with at the junior varsity level and that familiarity should help make for a smoother transition.

“Our group mostly consists of returning players, so most of them know me and know what to expect as far as coaching goes,” Hale said. “A big part of the offseason is going to be focusing on rebuilding and developing a new team dynamic. We will have a lot of freshmen and sophomores this year, and I am beyond impressed with their overall skill and athleticism so far. I have no doubt we’ll have a great season.”

As for her vision for the team, Hale has a simple approach to coaching.

“My No. 1 goal is to teach kids they can do hard things,” she said. “Field hockey is not an easy sport, but they will have fun while being challenged at the same time. I want every athletes on my team to leave every practice and game feeling proud of themselves.”

Hale can’t wait to get started on the next phase of her journey as a coach.

“During my time here as an assistant over the last three years, I’ve really watched the program develop and grow to a level it has never been before,” Hale said. “I think being a part of that growth and development will be a huge help as a head coach because we’ve now set a standard and have high expectations for the future. Many of the returning athletes this year have been involved for the last couple of seasons and they are excited to keep the momentum going.”