Sandoe eager to build on Blake's success at STAB

Joe Sandoe has spent the majority of his life in Pennsylvania and Georgia, two hotbeds for high school football in America.

After winning a state championship and reaching the state semifinals three other times during his time as an assistant coach in the Peach State, Sandoe hopes to produce similar results in Central Virginia as the new head football coach at St. Anne’s-Belfield.

“STAB has a rich tradition as a school and values the education and character development of students as complete people,” Sandoe said. “I was really impressed with the vision and alignment between Dr. Autumn Graves, AD Seth Kushkin and other school administrators. They are committed to excellence. They think creatively and they are willing to position our students for success in every area of the school. To be able to coach the game I love in a school environment like STAB is really a blessing.”

STAB athletic director Seth Kushkin chose Sandoe following a national search that included hundreds of quality applicants to assume the role left following the retirement of legendary coach John Blake after 25 seasons in charge of the program..

“I’m thrilled to welcome Coach Sandoe and his family to our Saints community,” Kushkin said in a statement. “He has shown that championship-level character development and championship-level football are not only achievable, but complementary. I look forward to the energy, hard work and commitment that Joe will bring to our program every day.”

The Myerstown, Pa. native played wide receiver at Dickinson College for four years and was a starter for his final three campaigns before moving into the coaching ranks.

He’s spent the last eight years as a coach, administrator and teacher in the Atlanta region, first at Pace Academy and most recently at Greater Atlanta Christian School.

In four seasons at Pace Academy under former UVa standout and current Cavaliers assistant coach Chris Slade, Sandoe was in charge of running backs and receivers from 2014-17 and helped guide the Knights to a state title in 2015.

Sandoe's success continued at Greater Atlanta Christian School, where he helped guide the Spartans to four regional titles, three state semifinal appearances and 49 victories over the past five seasons as passing game coordinator and receivers coach for Coach Tim Hardy.

“I can’t say enough about my time in Atlanta under Chris Slade and Tim Hardy,” Sandoe said. “Those two guys have taught me a lot. First, about coaching young men and how to get the most out of a diverse group of student-athletes. Each year really is a new puzzle that requires a lot of intentionality on how to get each piece to be as good as it can be, but then to also put those pieces together. Second, there are some incredible football coaches in Georgia. The complexity of schemes and game plans you encounter from week-to-week is really impressive. We’ve hosted a few coaching clinics over the years, mainly just to bring some of these impressive coaches under one roof and learn from them.”

Coaching in Atlanta opened Sandoe’s eyes to the profession and helped make him more creative in terms of devising schemes and game-planning on a week-to-week basis. He’s met and worked with a lot of college athletes during his career and has developed solid relationships with college coaches all over the country.

“I’ve been lucky enough to win a state championship and go to the state semifinals three other times and those atmospheres are incredible,” Sandoe said. “There’s nothing like a standing-room only stadium when all of the chips are on the table.”

He takes over a STAB program that finished last season with a 2-7 record after returning to 11-man football in Blake’s final year in charge. The legendary coach finished his career with 175 wins and six state championships.

Sandoe is excited to help continue to build on Blake’s legacy at STAB.

“For a head coach to have been leading a program for 25 years like John Blake has, there had to be something going right,” Sandoe said. “I appreciate the storied tradition and character that John has instilled in the program in the last two and a half decades. He’s had much success and has sent some of his former player to the highest level.”

Success is not just measured on the gridiron, but also in the student’s growth in the classroom and as a person. Sandoe hopes to help his players become well-rounded individuals.

“I am excited for the chance to bring new energy and new expectations to STAB to help our program be at a championship level, both in terms of football and the development of our athletes' character,” he said. “I believe each person that comes into contact with our program should be better for having been a part of what we are doing.”

Sandoe said he met with several STAB players while on campus during the interview process and is excited to have a full team meeting in the coming days. He’s already watched game film from last year and is excited with the talent that is coming back. He believes there’s a strong core of players committed to doing what it takes to be successful.

“My message will be one of commitment to the small details and each step in the process,” Sandoe said. “Success in football takes time. It is like smoking ribs, not microwaving noodles. We need to commit to each small step in the process and trust that a lot of small things done will accumulate into success.”

Sandoe wants to build a team that plays together and has deep connections and trust. Team chemistry is paramount, which will help players and coaches process adversity and celebrate success.

“Our goal will be to be a team that plays with discipline and confidence,” he said. “I want our guys to be able to play fast and play confidently. That breeds energy and excitement that our fans should be able to feel when we are on the field. We will be a team that is hard to discourage, having a ‘roll-on’ mentality, no matter if the last play was a great play or a terrible play.”

Another draw of the STAB job for Sandoe was its proximity to home. Most of his extended family is located in south central Pennsylvania, which is a much easier commute from Charlottesville than it is from Atlanta. He’s excited to bring his wife, Corby, and two sons, a little closer to his extended family.

“Not only is this a chance for me to lead my own football program, but it brings me closer to family,” Sandoe said.

A little closer to home and with a chance to lead his own program, Sandoe says he will set the bar high for his players at STAB, both on and off the field.

"As a coach, I am relational, but also have high expectations,” Sandoe said. “STAB players will know they are loved, but will know at the same time that they will be challenged to be at their best. I want our program to be engaged with the fans, school community and Charlottesville community as much as possible. I see football as a valuable too, not only for developing individuals, but also as a driver of community events and community relationships.”

