Sam Brunelle eager to help Virginia women's basketball program return to its glory days

Sam Brunelle grew up 30 minutes from John Paul Jones Arena and served as a ball girl at University of Virginia basketball games as a child.

As she got older and blossomed into an All-American high school player at William Monroe, Brunelle continued to attend Virginia women's basketball games, imagining one day having the opportunity to don the blue and orange.

That day came Saturday, when Brunelle announced that she will transfer from Notre Dame to UVa to play for the Cavaliers and new coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton.

"I had this indescribable feeling that this was the place for me," Brunelle told The Daily Progress on Sunday. "I had the same exact indescribable feeling when I knew Notre Dame was right for me. When I realized I had that feeling, I knew UVa was it and there was no reason to not take the opportunity."

Brunelle announced March 30 that she would leave Notre Dame after three seasons with the program. Less than three weeks later, she announced she was coming home to Central Virginia to play for the Cavaliers.

Brunelle is the first player to commit to the Virginia women's basketball program since Agugua-Hamilton was named head coach on March 21. "Coach Mox" hopes to return the Cavaliers back to national prominence after several trying seasons. Brunelle is excited to be part of that challenge.

“The coaching staff is extremely passionate about getting the program back to its glory days,” Brunelle said. "...Being a UVa fan, it’s exciting to get the opportunity to come back home and get this program back to that.”

Brunelle also is eager to showcase the talent that made her one of the top high school recruits in the country at William Monroe and an All-ACC Freshman team selection during her first season at Notre Dame.

“I’m excited to be able to get back to using my whole skill palette and versatility at UVa,” Brunelle said.

The 6-foot-2 forward had a great start to hear college career under legendary Notre Dame coach Muffett McGraw. She started all 31 games as a freshman and averaged 13.9 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Irish to earn all-ACC freshman honors.

The last two seasons have been trying for Brunelle as she's dealt with injuries while trying to find a role under new Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey. She played in 17 of Notre Dame’s 20 games during the COVID-19-shortened 2020-21 campaign, averaging 8.7 points an 3.8 rebounds per game while dealing with a nagging shoulder injury and knee pain.

This past season, she appeared in all 32 games and averaged 6.8 points and 1.9 rebounds a game off the bench for the Irish. For her career, she’s played 80 games, including 31 starts, which all came during her freshman year.

“I have dealt with some uncontrollable injuries the past couple years, but it never stopped me from working hard and trying to improve," Brunelle said. "Right now, I’m more motivated than ever to get back to making huge strides in my game and doing a lot of special things with UVa.”

Brunelle should have plenty of opportunities to compete for quality playing time with the Cavaliers. After meeting with Agugua-Hamilton and her staff, Brunelle knew Virginia was where she needed to be.

“Coach Mox and her staff were one of the biggest reasons I wanted to come,” she said. “She and her staff know not only what it takes to win, but to win and get to the [NCAA] Tournament and I firmly believe we can make those strides to do that.”

In addition to being successful on the court, Agugua-Hamilton's ability to connect with players off the court was a big draw for Brunelle.

“I think what was most attractive was how she cares deeply about developing relationships with her players, as well as her staff," Brunelle said. “It’s more than just basketball to them. It’s about life and creating an environment where young women will not only develop on the court, but off the court as well. [Virginia athletic director] Carla Williams made one of the best moves by bringing in Coach Mox and her staff and the UVa community should be very, very excited for what’s to come.”

Brunelle will graduate from Notre Dame this spring and will attend UVa as a grad student. She will be enrolled in the Curry School of Education, where she plans to pursue her dream of becoming a teacher. Brunelle will have two years of eligibility left, starting this upcoming season.

It didn’t take long for word of Brunelle’s return to Central Virginia to spread throughout the community.

“I have received an overwhelming amount of support since announcing [Saturday] and I could not be more grateful, blessed and appreciative of all those people who are excited to see me work and help the team reach huge heights,” Brunelle said. “It’s rare you see people like this rally around a women’s team with so much excitement like they have shown the past couple of days. This is just the start to something great and I’m excited to be a piece to the bigger puzzle to get UVa back to its glory in women’s basketball.”

Central Virginia has always supported its own and that was evident in January of 2020 when Notre Dame played UVa in Brunelle’s return to Charlottesville. More than 5,100 fans came to John Paul Jones Arena that day, including many of Brunelle's former coaches, teachers and teammates from William Monroe. Now all of those supporters will be able to cheer on Brunelle and the Cavaliers on a regular basis.

“It’s so surreal that I’m getting to play in front of all the people who supported me throughout my high school career and more,” Brunelle said. “I get goosebumps just thinking about that. Like my mom has always said, ‘It takes a village to raise a child’ and Central Virginia has been that village and more for so many years and I can’t describe how excited and happy it makes me to be able to return to that support system.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.