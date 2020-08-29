Safe in the bubble: UVa athletes, coaches confident in current health practices

The success extends beyond just the football program.

The UVa women’s soccer program has been preparing for a fall season since its first official practice on Aug. 4. The program practices in masks. Players are tested regularly and practice social distancing when applicable.

“We’re really lucky, because at least we have the capacity to all be together,” junior Rebecca Jarrett said. “We have facilities where we can social distance and lift. We all have masks, and we can all get tested regularly because we the capability to do so, which not everyone is as lucky to have.”

Jarrett and senior goalkeeper Laurel Ivory know athletes at other schools that did not have the same privileges. Some of Ivory’s closest friends from youth soccer attend Pac-12 schools.

The Pac-12 doesn’t expect any athletic competition until 2021.

“It was hard to relate to that because we are so lucky that UVa is taking such strong measures and doing everything with our safety as a priority,” Ivory said. “We compare ourselves to some other schools, where we don’t know the full story, but I think that some ACC schools may not be thinking the same way that UVa is thinking, and it’s 100% the safety and priority of the student-athletes here.”