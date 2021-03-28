Runners embrace unique Charlottesville 10 Miler format

The 46th running of the Charlottesville 10 Miler, the area’s oldest and most treasured footrace, will certainly go down as one of the most unique in the event’s storied history.
With pandemic protocols still in place, the racers had the option of running virtually, which hundreds decided to do from the streets of Charlottesville along the regular 10 Miler course, complete with Prolyfyk cheering sections, to places such as South Bend, Ind. and beyond, or to head out to beautiful Foxfield to test their footing skills on grass.
More than 350 runners from all over the commonwealth chose the grass path option, which had them starting at staggered reserved time slots over a 90-minute spread, as they navigated the labyrinth of pathways over this legendary property.
The Charlottesville Track Club organized a dandy of an event that had many of the participants giving it a big thumbs up despite the unique challenges of this year’s new venue. With the starting times ranging from 6:30-8 a.m. Saturday, most of the participants were treated to a gorgeous sunrise on what turned out to be a picture perfect, literally, spring day as several balloons dotted the blue skies above the runners as they, like the steeplechase horses that race here in the spring and fall, traversed the lush green rolling paths of this iconic setting.
Former University of Virginia cross country standout Graham Tribble, who was the 10 Miler runner-up in 2015, clocked the fastest time of the day (59:02). Tribble was part of a foursome of speedy runners who broke the magical 60-minute mark over this challenging course. He was followed by Ian Iverson (59:15), Tripp Southerland (59:33) and Bert Jacoby (59:48).
The 32-year-old Tribble, who now resides in Arlington and works in operations for a software company, ran the first four-mile loop step-for-step with Southerland, an old training buddy from Northern Virginia, and Iverson but then slowly pulled away from the duo on the second loop.
“I haven’t raced since the Houston Marathon almost 15 months ago, so I wasn’t sure what to expect from myself but after that first loop, I felt surprisingly strong, so I decided to pick it up, especially on that downhill fifth mile.”
Tribble, who has a 2:25 marathon on his resume, kept feeling strong over the third loop and held the lead to the tape.
“I absolutely loved it out there today,” gushed the champ. “It reminded me so much of the awesome cross country courses I ran back in college but longer, as the farthest we raced was 10K. And I especially enjoyed having so many folks cheer for me as I passed alongside them on the last loops. That was incredibly helpful. But to me, the best thing was simply having the chance to race in a real setting again. So, I want to give a big shout out to the CTC for making that real racing feel possible again with this special event.”
Veteran Charlottesville racer Ann Mazur Robb sped to the blue ribbon in the women's division, covering the magnificent course in 68:23, outlegging 21-year-old Libby Davidson (68:57) and 42-year-old Richmonder Tressa Briendal (69:40). The 35-year-old Mazur Robb, who has run the 10 Miler numerous times, most recently finishing seconnd in 2018 and fourth in 2019, took home her first 10 Miler title by running evenly on all three loops.
“From the start, I set out to run off of feel and not to worry about pace, since grass is so much slower than pavement,” said the former Notre Dame cross country racer. “After the first four miles, which felt long and tough, I settled into the rhythm of the loops and started feeling stronger as I progressed.”
The pace of Mazur Robb’s loops were consistent, hovering around a 6:35-6:50 pace for most of the race, enough to give her the lead over the competitive women’s field.
“I felt the spirit of the 10 Miler throughout the entire race," she said. "I loved the loops, as getting to see so many people running along the way was very energizing and motivating. Even though it was hard, I still had a blast! And after having run this special race so many times over the years, it really feels so good to actually now be a 10 Miler champion. This personally so much to me.”
Most of the runners, of which many had never run on grass before, felt like the soft footing added about 30-45 seconds/mile to their normal pavement pace but all took it in stride, with many commenting afterwards how much they thoroughly enjoyed the unique experience. Former Congressman Tom Perriello, who finished second in the 45-49 age division with a speedy 70:49, went so far as to say, “Safety creates beauty! Today’s Cville 10 Miler at Foxfield was the most gorgeous I’ve ever run.”
Crozet resident Sara Neilon was crowned overall Masters (40 & over) champion, thanks to her stellar 71:11 clock stopper, along with Henrico runner Bruce Berger, who sped to a 61:41.
And, despite the race’s usual high numbers of out-of-town racers, who annually travel to compete in this prestigious event from places such as Richmond, Roanoke, Lynchburg, Lexington, Williamsburg, Winchester, Reston and Bethesda, our locals fared exceptionally well, scoring blue ribbons in an astounding 22 out of 29 age divisions. Area runners who took first among their age group peers were Ivy Lynn, Elijah Anderson, Sarah Glatz, Lucy McNamara, James Hayes, William Kelly, Beth Melton, Jacoby, Melanie Dorion, Bridget Donaldson, Jay McCartney, Janice Digirolomo, Guian McKee, Andrea Wright, Greg Prior, Kiyoko Asao-Ragosta, Peggy Mowbray, Harry Landers, Linda Scandore, Russell Sawyer and Jonathan Cannon.
One of the most impressive races of the day was turned in by 80-year-old David Grissman, who clocked an amazing 1:54 (11:25/mile) over the hilly grass paths of Foxfield to win his age group.
The Charlottesville Track Club was bolstered by an army of selfless volunteers, who arrived at 5 a.m. to help. And, as with all CTC events, all of the race proceeds will be donated to several worthy community causes, including The Shelter for Help in Emergency and The International School of Charlottesville.
Race director Nicole Brimer was tickled with the outcome of the unique 10 Miler experience.
“Despite all of the issues with COVID, this year’s race could not have gone any better," she said. "Seeing all of the smiles on the participants faces made me realize how much I’ve missed hosting in person events.”
And this historic edition of the 10 Miler was made possible thanks to the generosity of the Foxfield Board of Directors, who, for the fourth time during the pandemic, opened the gates to their stunning property for a local footrace fundraiser.
Now, that’s ‘Winner’s Circle’ worthy.