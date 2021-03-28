Runners embrace unique Charlottesville 10 Miler format

The 46th running of the Charlottesville 10 Miler, the area’s oldest and most treasured footrace, will certainly go down as one of the most unique in the event’s storied history.

With pandemic protocols still in place, the racers had the option of running virtually, which hundreds decided to do from the streets of Charlottesville along the regular 10 Miler course, complete with Prolyfyk cheering sections, to places such as South Bend, Ind. and beyond, or to head out to beautiful Foxfield to test their footing skills on grass.

More than 350 runners from all over the commonwealth chose the grass path option, which had them starting at staggered reserved time slots over a 90-minute spread, as they navigated the labyrinth of pathways over this legendary property.

The Charlottesville Track Club organized a dandy of an event that had many of the participants giving it a big thumbs up despite the unique challenges of this year’s new venue. With the starting times ranging from 6:30-8 a.m. Saturday, most of the participants were treated to a gorgeous sunrise on what turned out to be a picture perfect, literally, spring day as several balloons dotted the blue skies above the runners as they, like the steeplechase horses that race here in the spring and fall, traversed the lush green rolling paths of this iconic setting.