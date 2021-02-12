Roy Williams says North Carolina will have 'full personnel' against Virginia

North Carolina has handled punishment internally for its players who celebrated last weekend’s win over Duke without wearing masks and none of those players will miss Saturday’s game at No. 9 Virginia, coach Roy Williams said Friday.

“You gotta move on, and that’s what we’re trying to do. Move on and put it behind us,” said Williams. “ … We will be full personnel.”

Williams declined to elaborate on what the internal discipline was and how many players were involved.

A video from the social media app Snapchat, published by UNC's student newspaper, the Daily Tar Heel, showed players Armando Bacot and Day’Ron Sharpe partying without masks following the team’s 91-87 road win at Duke last Saturday.

Williams emphasized the video was from a small gathering of mostly team players and managers.

“It was not at a fraternity house. It was not on Franklin Street. It was within our group of players and managers and a few, very few, other people got involved,” said Williams. “I was upset about it. I’m still upset about it. But let’s not make it out like we charged the Capitol building or anything like that.”