Roundup: UVa wins 12th straight ACC rowing title

No. 15 Virginia won four of five grand finals to claim its 12th consecutive ACC Rowing championship Saturday morning on Lake Hartwell at Clemson.

Virginia finished with 98 points followed by Syracuse (83), Duke (82), Clemson (60), Miami (52), Louisville (43), Notre Dame (29), Boston College (26) and North Carolina (21).

The Cavaliers have won 21 of the 22 ACC championship regattas and 86 of the 95 championship races.

“Every day I’m so proud of the character of this team and today so proud of them as racers,” Virginia head coach Kevin Sauer said. “Especially Syracuse and Duke were formidable opponents today and we are very fortunate to win this championship. Many thanks to Clemson for hosting.”

UVa’s Third Varsity Eight started the grand finals by defeating runner-up Duke by over five seconds, 6:39.820-6:45.170. Clemson finished third at 6:51.306.

Duke topped UVa in the Second Varsity Four 7:11.587-7:16.043 and Syracuse, finished third at 7:21.519.

UVa’s Varsity Four (7:10.892) edged Duke (7:12.901) in a close Varsity Four race. Syracuse placed third at 7:16.046.

The Cavaliers’ Second Varsity Eight rallied past Syracuse 6:26.132-6:28.109. Duke finished third at 6:31.047.

In the premier race of the championship, Virginia’s Varsity Eight secured the team title by defeating runner-up Syracuse in a hotly-contested race 6:23.415-6:25.351. Duke placed third at 6:29.505.

UVa’s Varsity Eight was named ACC Crew of the Year and Sauer was named ACC Coach of the Year for the 14th time.

“We stepped up big when it mattered the most, individually and as a team,” UVa captains Liv Kimche and Abbie Bird added. “We are so proud of the grit this team shows every day and what we were able to do this weekend. Nothing has come easy for us this spring and this victory is exceptionally special.”

The Cavaliers return to action at the NCAA Rowing Championship on May 27-29 in Sarasota, Fla. The NCAA DI Rowing Selection Show is set for Tuesday at 5 p.m. on NCAA.com.

Gold for Romero in the discus

The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field programs battled in the final day of competition at the ACC Outdoor Championships in Durham, N.C. as the men sit in third place after 19 events thanks to some outstanding performances including Claudio Romero’s second-consecutive ACC discus title and Jordan Willis’ school-record performance to win silver in the 400-meters.

Romero entered the discus competition as the clear favorite to win. The reigning champion in the event owned the top mark in the field at 67.02m (219’10”) and the ranks second in the NCAA. Romero lived up to his high standard as he uncorked the farthest throw in the history of the ACC Championships reaching 66.21 meters (217’2”). The mark also stands as a Morris Williams Stadium record.

A trio of Cavaliers combined to score a total of 13 points on the women’s side of the discus as well. Ashley Anumba made the podium as the graduate transfer hurled the disc a distance of 53.58m (175’9”) to earn first team All-ACC honors.

On the track Wes Porter once again showed his versatility as a racer for the Cavaliers in a thrilling 1500-meter race. The sophomore stand-out sat in fifth as the runners rounded the corner entering the final lap. Porter held his move until the final 200 meters when he moved into the outside lane and blazed to the finish line to take the silver clocking a time of 3:42.44.

After setting a personal-best time in the 400-meter prelims on Friday, Jordan Willis turned in another spectacular showing in the finals. Coming down the final straightaway Willis found himself in a battle with Florida State’s Dae’Qwan Butler and Sean Watkins. With a nod across the finish line, Willis edged Watkins by .04 seconds to take the silver medal and record the fastest time in Virginia history.