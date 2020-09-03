Ronnie Walker Jr.’s appeal denied; UVa football team's opt-outs revealed

Health and depth should prove critical in the upcoming fall college football season. Between typical injuries and positive COVID-19 tests as well as quarantine protocols, teams could be without large chunks of players for weeks at a time.
With the fall college football season approaching — Virginia plays Virginia Tech on Sept. 19 — Bronco Mendenhall joined the media Thursday and shared a handful of key personnel updates.
Walker’s waiver appeal
Ronnie Walker Jr. transferred from Indiana to UVa this offseason. Walker Jr.’s initial waiver application for immediate eligibility was denied.
According to Mendenhall, the appeal was also denied.
That’s not the end of the road for Walker Jr. this season, though. UVa still has time to win an appeal for the running back’s eligibility.
“Just to educate everyone on the process, you send in the waiver, and then based on that outcome you have a chance to appeal and the appeal can be approved or denied and then there's 30 days after that, that you still keep working,” Mendenhall said. “So we're still in the process, and we will be for 30 days so I won't be able to give you a final answer until at the end of that so we're going to work hard all the way to the very end and exhaust every chance in that process.”
Adding Walker Jr. would add depth to a thin running back room.
Opt-outs
For weeks, Mendenhall had eluded to five players opting out of the 2020 season. He wouldn’t completely rule any of them out for returning, however.
Ben Smiley, a redshirt freshman defensive end, was one of those five. He’s returned to Grounds and will practice with the team soon.
“Ben Smiley is back and has some initial quarantine work to do and we’re thrilled, so happy about that,” Mendenhall said of adding the defensive lineman.
Mike Hollins, a sophomore running back, was already announced as one of the players opting out. He’s joined by defensive lineman Aaron Faumui, cornerback Tenyeh Dixon and wide receiver Dorien Goddard.
“We expect everyone else to stay and play,” Mendenhall added.
Faumui is an experienced and talented defensive lineman for the Wahoos. Losing the junior hurts. Through two seasons, he played in 26 games with nine starts.
Dixon played in nine games last season as a freshman. The defensive back stepped into action after injuries decimated the secondary.
Goddard, who possessed good size at wide receiver, played four games last year and retained his redshirt. He entered this fall as a redshirt freshman.
Hollins remains a key blow, given the lack of depth at running back.
Injury updates
Expect a few players to return to the practice field next week for the Wahoos.
“Antonio Clary is back,” Mendenhall said. “Nathaniel Beal most likely will be back this coming week at wide receiver. Rob Snyder, most likely, will be back this coming week as well. Those are probably the three big ones that have been out for a while and those are all likely to return next week. Bobby Haskins at offensive line, offensive tackle, probably the following week.”
Clary, a defensive back, came back earlier this week.
Adding Clary and Snyder, a linebacker, back into the mix helps with defensive depth.
Beal will have a chance to compete for time at a thin position group, while Haskins should mix into the offensive line rotation when he joins the group in practice.
