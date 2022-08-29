Richmond faces challenges in preparing for Virginia's new offensive scheme

The combination of Virginia’s returning star quarterback and wide receivers as well as the arrival of its new coach and first-year offensive coordinator has made deciphering exactly how the Cavaliers will operate on offense difficult for Richmond coach Russ Huesman.

UVa hosts the FCS Spiders in both sides’ season-opening contest on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

“It’s been hard for our defensive staff,” Huesman, the sixth-year Richmond boss, said Monday during the Colonial Athletic Association coaches Zoom call.

“We’ve had to compile a lot of different things to give us an opportunity to give us an idea of what they’re going to do” he said.

Cavaliers coach Tony Elliott spent the last seven seasons as Clemson’s offensive coordinator and Hoos OC Des Kitchings was the Atlanta Falcons’ running backs coach last fall. He is well known for his eight-year stint through 2019 at N.C. State, too. So, in preparation for UVa, Huesman and company have probably studied film of those offenses in recent seasons in addition to the Cavaliers’ offense from last year to get a better handle on their personnel.

Elliott and Kitchings have planned throughout the offseason and in the preseason to upgrade the running game and commit to it in order to enhance balance. UVa threw the ball on 62% of its snaps last fall.

And while they’ve each coached running backs in their careers, their differing, past preferred methods of striking with the running game are creating the headache for those trying to piece together the new-look UVa offense.

“I’ve always been a wide-zone guy,” Kitchings said earlier this month. “That’s no secret. We’re going to run the wide zone. Now, they’re probably going to say, what is he and Coach Elliott doing together? Because Coach Elliott was more of a gap-counter guy. So, people are probably trying to figure out, how are they going to attack us when they run the ball? Is it going to be more zone? Is it going to be more gap-counter? Well, the mystery is still there.”

On top of that issue, opposing coaches of UVa, and particularly Huesman — because he’s going into this weekend with no reference point of what the Cavaliers’ run-pass ratio might look like in a game this season — must determine how much time he wants to use scheming in practice for an ultimately unproven running game when Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong and receivers Dontayvion Wicks, Keytaon Thompson, Billy Kemp IV and Lavel Davis Jr. have already accomplished plenty in their careers.

Armstrong set a school single-season record for passing yards a year ago and enters Saturday with 20 career starts under his belt. Wicks and Thompson are both on the Biletnikoff Award Watch List. The honor goes to the country’s top receiver annually.

Wicks caught for 1,203 yards and nine touchdowns in 2021 while averaging 21.1 yards per catch, the best rate in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

“Their skill positions and their quarterback are fantastic,” Huesman said. “I don’t think I’m telling anybody anything they don’t know, but tremendous wide outs that really cause a lot of problems. And I think their quarterback is tremendous. Just watching him on TV last year, I thought he was excellent and their skill kids will really pose problems for us throughout that game.”

He said beyond the scheme, a chief concern of his in this tilt is tackling in one-on-one situations and on the perimeter against UVa. Virginia’s pass-catchers are fast and elusive enough to turn what should be a first down into a longer play.

“We can’t miss tackles out in open space,” Huesman said, “because when you do, instead of an 8-yard gain, it’s a 60-yard gain and that’s how games get out of control against the [FBS] teams.”

Last fall, Huesman’s defense did an admirable job in the Spiders’ lone meeting against top-level competition and limited Virginia Tech to 3.2 yards per carry and only 212 yards through the air. But a 60-yard punt return for a touchdown by Tayvion Robinson changed the game for the Hokies before halftime and aided them in a 21-10 victory.

Huesman said Robinson made four or five of his players miss tackles on the score. He wants to avoid those potential let downs against UVa’s talented offense.

“The space part of it, the athleticism,” Huesman said. “Obviously, we don’t have one person on our team that was offered a scholarship at UVa and that’s the way it is. We know we’re playing a well-coached, very athletic football team and we have to play our best.”