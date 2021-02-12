Return to action a thrill for Virginia softball program

UVa’s roster includes seven pitchers, which gives the team depth and different options to manage the schedule. Aly Rayle enters the year as the team’s presumptive ace.

Rayle, a junior, led Virginia with a 2.91 ERA in her 14 appearances last season. That’s the lowest ERA posted by any UVa softball pitcher since Melanie Mitchell in 2013.

Sophomore Molly Grube, a Chesterfield native and the 2019 Richmond-Times Dispatch All-Metro Player of the Year, played well in her limited 2020 chances, posting a 3.63 ERA over 46 1/3 innings.

Outside of Rayle, opportunities are largely up for grabs. It’s likely the Cavaliers will try out multiple pitchers alongside Rayle to start the season, forcing the team’s catchers to learn the strengths and weaknesses of each pitcher.

“It’s definitely different to be like 'OK, well I haven’t caught her in like two weeks, so let me think about what she was working on two weeks ago,'” redshirt junior catcher Ashley Jennings said. “It’s important that we communicate as catchers and really know what this pitcher is working on.”

Jennings stressed that the different pitchers boast different strengths. For some, they rely on spins. Others lean on velocity. Knowing what each pitcher brings changes how Jennings plays behind the plate.