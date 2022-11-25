Resilient Virginia women's soccer team takes on No. 1 UCLA for spot in College Cup

The trait so critical and the one necessary for success this time of year is a characteristic that Virginia’s senior midfielder and captain Emma Dawson said her Hoos possess.

“This team has never given up and never put our heads down or thought we were out,” she said. “And now, we’re seeing the results of that and we’ve been building on it all season. It’s just coming out now when it really matters most.”

Dawson was speaking about the No. 3-seeded Cavaliers’ resilience, which was on full display last weekend in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA women’s soccer tournament.

On the road, UVa trailed second-seeded Penn State 1-0 and then 2-1 in the contest before rallying with Maya Carter’s game-tying goal in the 88th minute and Haley Hopkins’ game-winning score in overtime — both on assists from Maggie Cagle — to stun the Nittany Lions and advance to Saturday night’s national quarterfinal at No. 1-seeded UCLA.

Start time for the tilt between the Cavaliers (16-3-3) and the Bruins (19-2-1) at Wallis Annenberg Stadium in Los Angeles is set for 9 p.m. Eastern, with the winner earning a spot in next week’s College Cup.

UVa is seeking its fifth ever appearance in the national semifinals and fourth under longtime coach Steve Swanson.

“And Steve talks to us a lot about how every team faces adversity in one way or another,” Dawson said, “and it’s a matter of how you grow from that. And earlier in the season we had some really big wins against UNC and Duke, but then we also had some results that weren’t ideal when we were giving up goals at the end of games and things like that, and so that’s one form of resilience we’ve learned to grow from and then another is everything that’s happened in Charlottesville.”

Dawson said she is friendly with UVa football running back Mike Hollins — a victim in the Nov. 13 shooting on Grounds that killed football players Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry. Dawson said she was so glad to hear this week that Hollins was released from the hospital.

But last week while preparing for tournament games against Xavier and Penn State, she was thinking of Hollins and she said her teammates who were close with Davis, Chandler and Perry were thinking of those three.

So, the Cavaliers — with their season on the line — had to play with the tragedy on their minds.

“We met as a team,” Dawson said, “and we were able to decide how we wanted to move forward and I think being together — and I can’t speak for everyone, but me personally — that was a really good way to process everything because my teammates are my best friends and we were sharing in our grief, but still doing what we love to do.”

Said Swanson: “We didn’t really know what to expect going into last weekend, but really proud of the team. They fought back twice against Penn State — a really good team — and they really showed great character throughout the whole weekend. It’s hard unless you really get into the team and you see the dynamic there, but they all were hurting just like I’m sure the community has been and so can’t complain with the effort and we really felt good about both performances. And just the way we fought was so impressive from our perspective.”

That poise could be needed again against the Bruins, who rolled through the Pac-12 regular season and showed well in nonconference action against ACC teams early in the campaign. UCLA won at Duke and at North Carolina in September, so their résumé doesn’t lack the high-level victories over the Blue Devils and the Tar Heels that UVa gained during its conference slate.

Of the eight teams left in the tournament, five are from the ACC.

Dawson said she believes those hard-fought bouts against Duke, UNC, Florida State and Notre Dame have helped prepare the Cavaliers for this meeting with UCLA. The Cavaliers dropped 1-0 decisions to both Florida State and Notre Dame.

“We had a little bit of adversity through the middle stretch of the ACC,” Swanson said, “but I think given the nature of the league and competition, that was going to happen at some point or another. In that little stretch, we were close, but weren’t making plays at the right time on both sides of the ball. And I think some teams adjust, some teams make the change and then some teams don’t.

“But, I think our team has,” he continued, “and I think there’s a will there as well. You can’t gloss over that. It’s one thing to have talent. It’s one thing to have execution. It’s one thing to make good decisions at the right time, but it’s another to fight and be resilient and be able to handle the ebbs and flows of games.”

Both teams boast high-scoring offenses. UCLA’s 2.73 goals per game are the seventh most nationally, while UVa’s 2.5 goals per game are the 10th most in the country.

Hopkins’ 13 goals pace the Cavaliers and Cagle’s 12 assists are tied for the sixth most for any Division I player. The Bruins have balance in their scoring as Sunshine Fontes (10 goals), Reilyn Turner (9 goals), Lexi Wright (7 goals) and Sofia Cook (6 goals) can all find the back of the net.

Swanson called UCLA a great "attacking transition team.”

As for Dawson, who has played in all 22 games and has two goals to go along with two assists this season, she said it would be a dream come true to lead UVa — in her role as captain — to the College Cup after such challenging past few seasons.

Last fall, the Hoos were a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, but were upset by BYU in the third round. The year before, the Cavaliers played the half-fall, half-spring disjointed COVID season.

And in the past few weeks, they’ve played in their postseason with heavy hearts.

“Having been around for a while,” Dawson said, “having gone through all the different adversities throughout my years — and I still have one more year left — but it would mean a lot [to reach the College Cup]. I feel so confident in us and I feel like we’re a really close-knit group. We really are a family and it’d mean everything. I don’t know how else to put it.”