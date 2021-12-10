Report: Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott expected to become Virginia's next football coach

After a week-plus-long search, it appears Virginia has its football coach.
Tony Elliott, the former Clemson offensive coordinator who helped the Tigers win a pair of national championships and reach the College Football Playoff on six consecutive occasions, is expected to become the Cavaliers' next football coach, according to a report from Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports.
Elliott would become the 44th coach in the history of the Hoos.
The Daily Progress and Richmond Times-Dispatch confirmed through sources on Wednesday afternoon that Elliott and his family boarded a plane from South Carolina to Charlottesville, where he was due to interview for the job. The plane landed at Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport a little after 4 p.m. and he and his family were spotted deplaning.
On Thursday, Elliott returned home on a flight to contemplate a decision. And according to a Yahoo! Sports report, Elliott’s choices were to take the head-coaching job at UVa, the head-coaching job at Duke or stay put on Dabo Swinney’s staff at Clemson. But by Friday, he elected for a new start in the Commonwealth running his own program.
Elliott’s decision to fill the Cavaliers’ vacancy ends his 11-year stay with Swinney, who provided Elliott more and more responsibility the longer he stuck with the Tigers. He initially was hired to coach running backs in 2011 at Clemson, his alma mater, before earning co-offensive coordinator and play-calling duties five years later. He kept the OC role, but switched from leading running backs to tutoring tight ends and gaining the title of Swinney’s assistant head coach this fall.
His offenses were wildly successful, averaging at least 38.5 points per game in five of his seven seasons as OC. Clemson tallied 43.5 points per game or more in three straight campaigns from 2018 through 2020.
Under Elliott’s watch, individual players shined like ex-Clemson running back Travis Etienne who put together one of the great careers in college football history. Etienne set the Atlantic Coast Conference’s all-time rushing record (4,952 yards) and became the NCAA’s record holder for most career games with at least one touchdown scored (46).
This season, the Tigers were tasked with replacing Etienne and former star quarterback Trevor Lawrence. They struggled early on, but Elliott managed a turnaround as Clemson scored at least 30 points in each of its last five games while rattling off five straight victories to finish the regular season with a 9-3 mark.
Elliott was not the favorite for the Cavaliers’ job initially, and according to sources, he was told earlier in the week that they were going in a different direction. UVa grad and current Penn State co-defensive coordinator Anthony Poindexter was a logical frontrunner as soon as the gig opened, and on Monday a source said the situation between Poindexter and UVa was “not done, but leading that way.”
But by early Wednesday afternoon, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reported that Poindexter told him he’d be staying with the Nittany Lions.
So, the Cavaliers pivoted to Elliott, the longtime Tigers’ staffer, who has been the mix for other head-coaching jobs but never took the leap until now. Last year, he turned down the opportunity to be the coach at Tennessee, and in this go-around was also courted by Duke. According to the Raleigh News & Observer, Elliott was a finalist for the Blue Devils’ opening before ultimately taking the one with UVa.
He’s the first coach to be hired at the school without head-coaching experience since UVa hired Dick Bestwick in 1976. Since then, those that came after – George Welsh, Al Groh, Mike London and Bronco Mendenhall in that order – all previously were employed as a head coach elsewhere.
Mendenhall, who has held the role for the last six seasons, announced on Dec. 2 he’d step down from his post following the Cavaliers’ bowl game. They’ll play on Dec. 29 against Southern Methodist in the inaugural Fenway Bowl in Boston.