Report: Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott expected to become Virginia's next football coach

After a week-plus-long search, it appears Virginia has its football coach.

Tony Elliott, the former Clemson offensive coordinator who helped the Tigers win a pair of national championships and reach the College Football Playoff on six consecutive occasions, is expected to become the Cavaliers' next football coach, according to a report from Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports.

Elliott would become the 44th coach in the history of the Hoos.

The Daily Progress and Richmond Times-Dispatch confirmed through sources on Wednesday afternoon that Elliott and his family boarded a plane from South Carolina to Charlottesville, where he was due to interview for the job. The plane landed at Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport a little after 4 p.m. and he and his family were spotted deplaning.

On Thursday, Elliott returned home on a flight to contemplate a decision. And according to a Yahoo! Sports report, Elliott’s choices were to take the head-coaching job at UVa, the head-coaching job at Duke or stay put on Dabo Swinney’s staff at Clemson. But by Friday, he elected for a new start in the Commonwealth running his own program.