Reiss-led Rhode Island defeats Virginia women's basketball team

The Virginia women's basketball program welcomed one of its all-time greats back to Charlottesville on Friday afternoon.
Tammi Reiss, who was an All-American and went to three Final Fours during her time as a player with the Cavaliers, brought her undefeated Rhode Island team into John Paul Jones Arena to face UVa the opening game of the Cavalier Classic.
Like they have all season, Reiss' Rams took care of business, picking up an 80-70 victory over the Cavaliers to improve to 7-0 for the first time in program history.
Friday's game was a physical one, with the two teams combining for 53 fouls and 68 free-throw attempts. The bulk of those attempts were taken by the Rams, who went 35-of-44 from the charity stripe. Virginia went 15-of-24 from the free throw line in the game. Rhode Island finished the game with more free throw attempts (44) than field goal attempts (41).
“To say this was a tough game for us this afternoon was an understatement," Virginia coach Tina Thompson said. "I mean, I’ve been a part of the game for a long time and played in a whole lot of games. I don’t think that I’ve ever been a part of a game where a team shoots more free throws than actual field goals attempted. In a game like that, it’s just gonna be very difficult for a team to find a rhythm as much as we try to adjust defensively.
"I am proud of the fact that my kids continued to fight. We just had a really tough battle in the sense that as physical as we are, and as much as we go inside, to have a 20 [shot] free throw deficit, it’s just I’ve just never seen it. I’m really disappointed.”
Virginia (1-5) played well early in the game, using a 14-4 run to take a 28-22 lead with 3:58 to go in the first half. Thanks to steady shooting from the free throw line, Rhode Island was able to stay close. The Rams went 9-of-11 from the charity stripe over the final 3:45 of the second quarter to cut the Virginia lead to 35-33 at halftime.
Rhode Island took command of the game in the second half, using a 10-3 run over the final 2:35 of the third quarter to take a nine-point lead into the final period. The Rams continued to pull away in the fourth quarter, pushing the lead to as many as 18 points midway through the stanza.
Virginia made a late push to get back in the game, trimming the lead to six in the final seconds, but could get no closer.
Camryn Taylor led the Cavaliers with 22 points and six rebounds. Amandine Toi added 17 points and three assists, while Taylor Valladay chipped in 10 points, six rebounds and six assists for Virginia.
Dez Elmore led the Rams with 22 points. Chanell Williams added 19 points, with 14 coming at the free throw line.