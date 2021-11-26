Reiss-led Rhode Island defeats Virginia women's basketball team

"I am proud of the fact that my kids continued to fight. We just had a really tough battle in the sense that as physical as we are, and as much as we go inside, to have a 20 [shot] free throw deficit, it’s just I’ve just never seen it. I’m really disappointed.”

Virginia (1-5) played well early in the game, using a 14-4 run to take a 28-22 lead with 3:58 to go in the first half. Thanks to steady shooting from the free throw line, Rhode Island was able to stay close. The Rams went 9-of-11 from the charity stripe over the final 3:45 of the second quarter to cut the Virginia lead to 35-33 at halftime.

Rhode Island took command of the game in the second half, using a 10-3 run over the final 2:35 of the third quarter to take a nine-point lead into the final period. The Rams continued to pull away in the fourth quarter, pushing the lead to as many as 18 points midway through the stanza.

Virginia made a late push to get back in the game, trimming the lead to six in the final seconds, but could get no closer.

Camryn Taylor led the Cavaliers with 22 points and six rebounds. Amandine Toi added 17 points and three assists, while Taylor Valladay chipped in 10 points, six rebounds and six assists for Virginia.