Reilly leads Western Albemarle boys lacrosse team past Orange in regional tournament

Quinn Reilly missed the first four games of the lacrosse season because of an injury.

The Western Albemarle sophomore made up for lost time in a big way Tuesday night as he led the Warriors to a 22-1 victory over Orange County in the VHSL Class 4 Region D quarterfinals in Crozet.

Reilly scored five goals in the first half and was nearly unstoppable with the ball in his stick for a Western squad that has now won seven games in a row.

“It’s definitely great to be back,” Reilly said. “We kind of had a tough start and hit was hard to be on the sidelines during that and not able to contribute. Now that it’s late in the season, this is what matters. This is what we’ve been waiting for and working for all season so it’s just really nice to be out there now and really contribute to the team.”

Western Albemarle (10-5) scored early and often as it jumped out to an 11-0 lead after one quarter of play.

Randolph Parrish scored the first of his two goals 49 seconds into the game to get the ball rolling for the Warriors. Nearly 30 seconds later, Will Ferguson ripped a shot from 18 yards out to extend the lead to 2-0.

Western's goal-scoring barrage was just getting started.

Reilly scooped up a loose ball just five yards from the crease and buried a shot for a 3-0 lead. He then turned in the highlight reel goal of the game, scoring from behind his back to put his team up 4-0 off an assist from Rush Higginbotham.

“With Tyler Spano, probably one of the best faceoff guys in the state, we just kind of play that give-and-go offense,” he said. “When we score, we kind of just get it right back with him. We get off to a quick start and then never really look back.”

Defender Grant Karczewski kept things going when he scored on an end-to-end rush to push the lead to 5-0 with 5:04 left in the quarter. The Warriors scored five more times in the opening stanza to extend the lead to double figures.

Spano won a faceoff and scored during the spurt. Higginbotham scored off a pick-and-roll play and Cole Baglio found the back off the net off a feed from Reilly, who added a pair of goals in the final 74 seconds to put the game out of reach early.

“I was just talking a lot of shots and moving off ball,” Reilly said. “I just doing what I do and everyone else just looking up and feeding well. It was just the whole offensive unit that was playing well today.”

Nine different players posted goals in the win for Western.

Higginbotham had three goals and three assists in the win, while Finn Pulich also netted a hat trick. Mack Widener tallied two goals and a pair of helpers, while Parrish found the back of the net twice.

Spano had another brilliant night at the X, winning 21 faceoffs while also posting a goal and three assists. Will Ferguson and Quinn Shifflett also scored in the win.

Isaiah Tolbert scored on a two-man advantage in the fourth quarter to account for Orange County’s lone goal of the game. Goalkeeper Reese Keene had eight saves in goal for a Hornets program making its first regional tournament appearance.

Western Albemarle advances to Friday’s regional semifinal against Hanover High School in Crozet.

