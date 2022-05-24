Reifsnider, the CAA home run leader this season, will join Virginia next season as graduate transfer

The Colonial Athletic Association’s leader in home runs this spring proved early in the campaign that he can club the long ball against top Power Five pitching, too.

On Monday, James Madison’s Travis Reifsnider announced he’ll join Virginia as a graduate transfer for next season, and he said he believes in his ability to compete in the Atlantic Coast Conference based on what he did versus top-flight pitching this season.

“I’m not a guy that has gotten a ton of publicity,” Reifsnider said, “or gone to the Cape [Cod League] or anything like that, so I haven’t competed against guys like that a lot and so to go into an environment like Florida State and into an environment like Tennessee and play well against them helped my confidence and just reminded me that they strap up their cleats the same way I do.”

In his first at-bat of 2022, the left-handed hitting Reifsnider launched a 400-plus-foot round-tripper against Seminoles left-handed ace Parker Messick, last year’s ACC Pitcher of the Year and a projected MLB Draft pick come this summer.

Reifsnider worked a full count before stroking the ball over the right-field fence at Dick Howser Stadium in Tallahassee.

“It did a lot for my confidence,” he said. “I mean taking one of the strikeout leaders in the country deep, that definitely got me off to a bang.”

The opening-day homer propelled Reifsnider into the most productive season of his career for the Dukes. He homered against Tennessee, currently the No. 1-ranked team in college baseball, in March and he finished batting .303 with 13 home runs, 37 RBI and a CAA-best .632 slugging percentage.

Reifsnider said he put his name into the transfer portal a little over a month ago, so he balanced figuring out his grad-transfer destination with finishing his JMU career strong. He had five hits during the Dukes’ last series of the season against UNC-Wilmington this past weekend.

“I wanted to give JMU everything I had while I was still playing in the JMU uniform,” Reifsnider said, “[JMU coach Marlin Ikenberry] and the coaches took a chance on me out of high school and let me live out my dream of playing college baseball and I’ll never be able to thank them enough for that, so I owed it to not only the coaches but all the other players on the team to give it my full attention.

“But I had to think about my future,” he said, “and my goal since I was a 10-year-old when I started playing baseball and fell in love with baseball, was to be a professional baseball player and I think that transferring to play in the ACC really sets me up well to do that.”

He said within about 30 minutes of his name appearing in the portal, schools began reaching out. UVa associate head coach Kevin McMullan recruited Reifsnider, and Reifsnider said his conversations with McMullan as well as the bond they established ultimately led to his commitment to the Hoos.

Reifsnider said other schools he considered were Tennessee and Texas A&M.

“UVa was honestly like the 20th school to reach out,” Reifsnider, a Richmond native, said with a laugh, “but their name holds a lot of weight in my mind with me being a Virginia kid and because of the historical success that they’ve had and recent success that they’ve had.

“And then with Coach Mac, I think that we immediately created a pretty good relationship and I really liked what he had to say about the mental side of the game and the changes he thinks I can make to really help me improve with the type of hitting they do.”

Reifsnider visited UVa on Sunday and committed on the spot, he said, after he and his family spent about three hours with Cavaliers skipper Brian O’Connor.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder played mostly center field in the back half of the season for JMU, but also logged 13 starts as a catcher and played some left field and first base, too. He said the Cavaliers like his versatility and project him playing the outfield primarily but seeing some action at first base and even at catcher if starting backstop Kyle Teel needs a day off.

As a high school senior at Collegiate in Richmond, Reifsnider played against Hoos shortstop Griff O’Ferrall (St. Christopher’s) and reliever Jay Woolfolk (Benedictine), and is eager to join forces with them to cap his college career.

“[O’Ferrall] was quite a nuisance playing for my rival school,” Reifsnider said, “so I’m glad to be playing with him.”

He said he knows he will be tested right away in Charlottesville when he faces Woolfolk and other UVa pitchers during fall practice. Reifsnider will spend the summer playing for the Peninsula Pilots in the Coastal Plain League.

