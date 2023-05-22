At the age of 10, Reagan Smith made it her goal to play basketball at the next level.

After years of hard work and dedication, the Regents School forward recently achieved that milestone when signed her National Letter of Intent to play basketball at Shenandoah University in Winchester.

“Shenandoah immediately felt welcoming with all the qualities I wanted in a college,” Smith said.

Smith has been a mainstay for the Lions’ program since joining the varsity team as an eighth-grader. She ranked among the team’s top scorers and rebounders in each of the past two seasons and was a two-time all-conference and all-state performer.

As a senior, she averaged a team-high 10.6 points, 13 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game as she led Regents to the VACA state tournament. She finished her career as the program’s all-time leader in rebounds with more than 750.

That impressive production drew the attention of Shenandoah University basketball coach Melissa Smeltzer-Kraft and her staff, who identified Smith as an intriguing prospect for the next level.

“Coach Kraft invested her time in me with the belief that I would contribute to her team with my physicality and post play,” Smith said.

Smith visited Shenandoah's picturesque campus and immediately was drawn to the opportunities there for her, both academically and athletically.

“When I visited Shenandoah, I not only felt welcomed by the school, but also by the team,” Smith said. “The team felt like a family and I knew I wanted to be a part of that.”

On the court, Smith believes she can be an asset to the program moving forward.

“Shenandoah University’s basketball program demonstrated a want for success in all aspects of the game,” Smith said. “The coaches are striving to make you better at the game and form a personal connection.”

Academically, she plans to major in nursing and pursue a career in the medical field after graduating.

“[Shenandoah] has an amazing nursing program, which I wish to pursue in the future,” Smith said.

Smith is excited to see what the next chapters in her academic and athletic career hold.

“I feel relieved knowing where I will spend the next four years,” she said. “My goals at the collegiate level of basketball are to continue to work hard and to contribute to the team’s success.”

After dreaming of being a college basketball player as a kid, Smith is grateful that she was able to achieve that dream and have the opportunity to continue playing the sport she loves.

“It has been a dream of mine since I started playing basketball at Regents School in the fifth grade,” Smith said. “I am so thankful for the support of my coaches, teammates and my family. To be a college athlete is the fulfillment of a dream and I am grateful that God has given me this opportunity to use the game of basketball to glorify him.”​