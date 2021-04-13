Regents' Landon Swingler signs with Eastern Mennonite men's basketball program

Growing up, baseball was always the sport of choice for Landon Swingler.

That all changed when he got to high school and realized that basketball was the sport he loved the most.

“I have always wanted to be a college athlete,” Swingler said. “I played baseball from a toddler to my freshman year in high school. No one ever thought my second sport, basketball, would ever be what I was pursuing now.”

The Regents School of Charlottesville senior's dream became a reality Tuesday when he signed his National Letter of Intent to play basketball at Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg.

“EMU is tight-knit community and as soon as I got on campus, I was welcomed, not only by staff, but also by the student body,” Swingler said. “EMU’s head coach, Melvin Felix, and I made a connection right off the bat, relating in many ways. I felt a bond starting that would carry through my college career.”

Swingler said the journey to becoming college basketball signee was a roller coaster of emotions.