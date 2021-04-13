Regents' Landon Swingler signs with Eastern Mennonite men's basketball program

Growing up, baseball was always the sport of choice for Landon Swingler.
That all changed when he got to high school and realized that basketball was the sport he loved the most.
“I have always wanted to be a college athlete,” Swingler said. “I played baseball from a toddler to my freshman year in high school. No one ever thought my second sport, basketball, would ever be what I was pursuing now.”
The Regents School of Charlottesville senior's dream became a reality Tuesday when he signed his National Letter of Intent to play basketball at Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg.
“EMU is tight-knit community and as soon as I got on campus, I was welcomed, not only by staff, but also by the student body,” Swingler said. “EMU’s head coach, Melvin Felix, and I made a connection right off the bat, relating in many ways. I felt a bond starting that would carry through my college career.”
Swingler said the journey to becoming college basketball signee was a roller coaster of emotions.
“I was already getting started in my baseball recruiting process when I fell hard for the game of basketball,” Swinger said. “When I told my family I wanted to make basketball my main sport the summer going into my 10th grade year, they looked at me like I was crazy. Nevertheless, they supported me and pushed me to be the greatest I could be. I love the thought of not being the best because that’s what gives me the drive to keep pushing to be the best. This pushes me to work harder in practice and workouts, get up early to work out or make progress in some manner or way. I am driven and want to make my family proud.”
As a junior, Swingler had meniscus surgery a few games into the season, which forced him to miss most of the season.
“I was devastated, wondering when I was going to be able to play again,” he said. “Sitting out at practice and games burned a fire deep within me. I pushed hard to gain back my strength and capabilities.”
He was cleared to play as the Lions made their postseason push, which ended in the program’s first VACA state championship in March of 2020.
“I was blessed to be able to return at the end of my junior year to play limited minutes and give some sort of helping hand to my team,” Swingler said. “This adversity gave me an understanding and appreciation I did not see before. It taught me to take advantage of the skill and time I have and to live in the moment. We all can be one wrong move away from a life-changing injury.”
His senior year didn’t end on the same high note. A COVID-19 case within the program forced Regents to end its season during the VACA state tournament. Swingler finished his high school career as an all-state performer and was the state tournament Most Valuable Player as a junior.
Despite the untimely ending to his senior season, Swingler and his teammates were grateful to have the opportunity to get back on the court despite the pandemic.
“Being able to finish my career at our home gym, alongside my family, other seniors and friends watching online was very special, not only to me, but also the Regents community,” he said. “I have had so much support from Regents parents to fellow students. It is a blessing to be able to show off my God-given talent on the court during such a time of uncertainty.”
Swingler is excited to start the next chapter of his basketball career at Eastern Mennonite. During the recruiting process, the Royals coaching staff raved about his versatility and ability to play multiple positions on the floor at a high level.
“The program is set to score in transition offense, as well as slowing down and executing plays,” he said. “This fits right into the style of play I have learned from both of my coaches, Travis Johnson and AAU coach Marcus Dixon. This style of play will help me transfer over smoothly to the next level and fit my game seamlessly.”
Swingler is ready for the challenge.
“I have set very lofty goals for myself,” Swingler said. “I push every day to get a leg up on any competition. Any freshman walking onto the court has to prove themselves to both players and coaches. I want to work hard to build this trust between everyone involved in this program. From a student perspective, I want to excel and build a bond with professors and fellow classmates.”
The fit at Eastern Mennonite also was perfect for him academically.
“EMU stood out with their school values, leadership and the sense of home,” Swingler said. “I love Virginia, especially the Charlottesville to Harrisonburg area. It is filled with beautiful sights and mountain ranges. The campus felt like home and a place I could grow, not only on the court, but also as a person.”
Swingler plans to pursue a degree in business or sports management at Eastern Mennonite.
“I would love to stay around the sports culture in some manner,” Swingler said. “There is no community like sports and I have fallen in love with it. I am narrowing down my options in this field, but a connection between business and sports management is the dream.”
The senior said Tuesday’s signing with EMU will always be a special moment in his life.
“This commitment has meant the world to me,” Swingler said. “I have put in countless hours to the game and seeing it pay off is an unreal sensation. This is the first step in much more to come in my grand plan. I have had so much time and energy put into me from family and friends, to coaches and teachers. I hope to make them all proud and I dedicate them a large portion of my success to them. I couldn’t have made it without them.”