The Western Albemarle girls soccer team has played in a lot of high-profile games in recent years, especially the upperclassmen that were key contributors on the program's last state championship team in 2021.

Reese Mattern, Elana Romesburg, Phebe Ryan, Emily Mandell and several others played critical roles during the Warriors' last state championship run and that experience showed during Tuesday’s 1-0 victory over James Wood in the VHSL Class 4 state quarterfinals in Crozet.

“The game was pretty even throughout the whole game, but the second half we were definitely getting in their end of the field more,” Mattern said. “It was definitely a physical game as they pressured us hard.”

Romesburg was on top of her game in goal for Western Albemarle, making several clutch saves in the first half to keep her team within striking distance.

In the second half, the Warriors' depth and pace on the wings seemed to wear down the Colonels' back line as the constant pressure kept them on their heels.

With six minutes to go, Western Albemarle (19-1) was awarded a corner kick and Emily Schinstock jogged over to the right side for a crucial set piece. She hit a low liner that bounced over a defender’s foot near the top of the penalty area and Mattern ran onto the ball and drilled a shot into the back of the net for the only goal of the game.

“The goal was amazing,” Mattern said. “Emily Schinstock had a great corner with a perfect amount of pace that I was able to slot the ball into the lower left corner. I timed it perfectly and took my chance and finished it.”

Western Albemarle advances to Friday’s VHSL Class 4 state semifinals, where they will take on Great Bridge. Game time is slated for 9 a.m. at Spotsylvania High School.

“This is so exciting for our team as we didn’t have the strongest season last year," Mattern said, "but our new coach, Kristie Braunston has given us so much support and has helped our team grow so much.”