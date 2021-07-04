Reebok Boston Track Club molds Olympians in Charlottesville

Charlottesville boasts an active running community with people of varying backgrounds and abilities.
It turns out the community also includes a couple soon-to-be Olympians.
Justyn Knight and Amy-Eloise Markovc will compete in the Olympics and both elite runners credit Charlottesville — specifically a running group based out of Charlottesville — for helping in their recent success.
The two members of the Reebok Boston Track Club, a professional running group created by Reebok in 2018, recently qualified to represent their respective nations in Tokyo. Working out with other competitive runners, and training with local coach Chris Fox, helped each athlete improve their performance and make Olympic teams.
“They’ve been perfect for me,” Knight said.
Knight heads to the Olympics representing Canada. The former Syracuse standout will run in the 5,000-meter race. Amy-Eloise Markovc will represent Great Britain in the women’s 5,000-meter run.
They both stressed that training with other elite athletes leads to improved performance. While the two runners compete in the 5K event, other athletes in the group have different strengths. Robert Domanic and Alex Rogers excel running shorter distances, which gives Knight good training partners when doing speed work.
“They’re able to run a speed that sometimes I’m not even capable of running, especially by myself,” Knight said. “Sometimes it’s really great where we’ll be doing like 200-meter reps and I can just hop on their back, and they’ll actually make me run a lot faster than I would by myself.”
When the group works on longer-distance runs, Knight takes the lead and paces his Reebok Boston Track Club teammates.
Knight was familiar with Charlottesville from his days at Syracuse. Markovc had never been to the city before joining the professional group.
“Me and my husband kind of took a leap of faith,” Markovc said. “We’d never actually visited Charlottesville, and then we just drove over and moved out here … it was just too good of an opportunity to pass up.”
Training with a group of professional runners helped Markovc develop her skill set. It also gave her a chance to be surrounded by other young runners with similar goals. Competition within the group, as well as training advice from Fox, helped Markovc develop into the athlete she is today.
While the group helped Markovc become an Olympic-caliber athlete, she had quite the Olympic trial journey this year. At one point, she didn’t believe she’d be able to make the event due to an unusual rule.
After posting what she believed to be an Olympic standard time at a race in Boston and then finishing second at the Olympic trials, Markovc seemed like a lock to make Tokyo. A technicality — the race in Boston didn’t include an inside rail and cones were used to simulate the inside rail — Markovc almost didn’t qualify for the team.
Fortunately, her Olympic standard time was ultimately accepted, giving her a spot on Great Britain’s team.
“When I first heard, I think it was like 9 p.m., and I think I was just in a little bit of shock because at that point I really didn’t think the ratification was gonna come through in time,” Markovc said.
The next morning after making the team, reality set in for the distance runner.
“I sat up in bed and I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, I’m actually going to Tokyo,’” Markovc said.
Her lifelong dream was realized.
In the weeks leading up to the Olympics, Knight and Markovc will continue to train in Charlottesville, working on their craft as they prepare for the biggest races of their lives.