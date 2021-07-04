Reebok Boston Track Club molds Olympians in Charlottesville

“They’re able to run a speed that sometimes I’m not even capable of running, especially by myself,” Knight said. “Sometimes it’s really great where we’ll be doing like 200-meter reps and I can just hop on their back, and they’ll actually make me run a lot faster than I would by myself.”

When the group works on longer-distance runs, Knight takes the lead and paces his Reebok Boston Track Club teammates.

Knight was familiar with Charlottesville from his days at Syracuse. Markovc had never been to the city before joining the professional group.

“Me and my husband kind of took a leap of faith,” Markovc said. “We’d never actually visited Charlottesville, and then we just drove over and moved out here … it was just too good of an opportunity to pass up.”

Training with a group of professional runners helped Markovc develop her skill set. It also gave her a chance to be surrounded by other young runners with similar goals. Competition within the group, as well as training advice from Fox, helped Markovc develop into the athlete she is today.

While the group helped Markovc become an Olympic-caliber athlete, she had quite the Olympic trial journey this year. At one point, she didn’t believe she’d be able to make the event due to an unusual rule.