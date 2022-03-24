Red-hot Hoos expect a big challenge from Wake Forest

Virginia has accomplished plenty through its first 21 contests.

The Cavaliers are off to the best start in the history of their program, seemingly are scoring more runs one game after the next and have logged five shutouts on the mound already. Longtime skipper Brian O’Connor has said his players collectively have proven to be a special group to this point.

He said what’s separated this bunch — a mix of trustworthy, talented veterans and freshmen unfazed by the playing time they’ve earned — is the steady energy and hunger players arrive with each day.

“We talk a lot about keeping everything in perspective,” O’Connor said, “and talk a lot about humility with how important that is, and the fact that the next game is the most important game. We don’t worry about how many you have won or don’t worry about what’s in the future, and just take care of what’s in front of you and they’ve had that kind of approach.”

O’Connor said his Hoos (20-1, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) need the same mentality on their trip this weekend to David F. Couch Ballpark in Winston-Salem, N.C., where they’ll square off with host Wake Forest (17-4, 3-3 ACC) for three league games beginning with Friday’s 6 p.m. first pitch.

Not many around the country can boast offensive numbers in the same realm as the marks UVa has tallied, but the Demon Deacons can.

As a team, the Cavaliers are first nationally in batting average (.347) and runs (251) and tied for fourth for homers (42). Wake Forest is sixth in batting (.329), fourth in runs (220) and sixth (41) in homers.

“Wake Forest is really, really good,” O’Connor said. “They’re talented offensively and on the mound. And it’s a different ballpark to play in. It’s one of the smallest ballparks in college baseball, so it’ll be an awesome opportunity for our guys.”

The dimensions are tighter at Wake Forest than at UVa’s Disharoon Park, so there are bound to be plenty of yard-leaving blasts during this series. In Charlottesville, the fence measures 332 feet down the line in left from home plate, 370 in left center, 404 in center, 372 in right center and 332 down the right-field line. At Couch Ballpark, it’s 310, 370, 400, 367 and 300 from left to right.

“We just have to play nice, clean baseball,” Cavaliers sophomore third baseman Jake Gelof said. “The park is a little short, so keep the ball low on defense and pitching, and then play a clean game. Don’t change anything from our approach. It’s still playing baseball and hopefully we go out there and get some [wins].”

Gelof doesn’t need the help from any ballpark with the way he’s regularly connected on his fierce swing, but he’s eager for the matchup at Wake Forest. His 13 home runs top all of Division I and none of them have been wall-scrapers. Gelof’s most recent round-tripper traveled 438 feet this past Tuesday in UVa’s win over Towson. He leads the nation in RBI (46) and slugging (1.194), too, and is third with a .472 batting average.

Beyond Gelof, Cavaliers fifth-year senior outfielder Alex Tappen, last week’s ACC Player of the Week, is 12 for his last 20 with three homers and 11 RBI. The Cavaliers are getting the expected contributions from catcher Kyle Teel and first baseman Devin Ortiz, but also unexpected hits from freshmen Colin Tuft and Justin Rubin, who each cracked the lineup more recently.

Tuft had three hits and Rubin clubbed two doubles and a homer against Towson. Rubin hadn’t started prior to UVa’s series against Duke, but has done so six times since while seeing action at second base – a position he adapted to on the fly after committing to the Cavaliers as a shortstop and spending the preseason there while battling starter Griff O’Ferrall for that job.

“But if you’re a shortstop, they say you can play anywhere,” Rubin said, “which I guess it holds true. It’s been fun learning other positions and I think I’ve done a good job embracing the challenge and not getting too upset with myself, because there is a big learning curve when you switch positions but I’m grateful for the opportunities.”

O’Connor said the number of capable hitters the Cavaliers have on the roster are more than the nine spots in the starting lineup.

“That’s a great problem to have,” he said. “Usually that’s not the case, but we have some different options and we have versatility. Justin Rubin can play three infield positions. Ethan Anderson can play first, can catch. Colin Tuft can do a couple of different things. Then there’s obviously what Ortiz and Tappen can do at the various positions. So, we’ve always believed in our position players to have versatility, and this year versatility and having a lot of options is proving to be beneficial for us.”

UVa hopes it’ll aid them again this weekend against Wake Forest as the Cavaliers face a squad with the ability to score and slow down opposing lineups. The Demon Deacons have four hitters — Nick Kurtz, Brendan Tinsman, Brock Wilken and Michael Turconi — with at least five home runs this season while the pitching staff has a combined 3.45 ERA and has struck out 202 batters over 185 innings.

O’Connor said Wake Forest has the hardest-throwing and best arms UVa will have seen this season.

“I’ve watched enough of them this year to know they’re very, very dangerous in every facet of the game,” he said, “and we’re going to have to go down there and play excellent baseball to have a chance to win a series.”

