Recruiting roundup: Virginia men's basketball team signs Taine Murray

Wednesday was National Signing Day, meaning a handful of Virginia athletic programs turned verbal commits into official members of their 2021 recruiting classes.
From men’s basketball to softball, the Cavaliers have added future standouts to their rosters this week.
Men’s basketball adds one
New Zealand prospect Taine Murray signed his National Letter of Intent on Tuesday, officially committing to Tony Bennett and the UVa men’s basketball program for next season.
Murray, who stands at 6-foot-5, brings athleticism to the guard and small forward position. He competed in the New Zealand National Basketball League in 2019-20, scoring 18 points per game to go with four rebounds and three assists per contest. He’s a good 3-point shooter, making 43.5% of his shots from beyond the arc.
“We are excited to add Taine into the Virginia men’s basketball family,” Bennett said in a statement. “Taine is a skilled and versatile guard, and he and his parents value a degree from the University of Virginia. We look forward to him joining our program next fall.”
Men’s lacrosse signs four
George Fulton, Tucker Mullen, Tommy McNeal and Matt Nunes signed National Letters of Intent to join the Virginia men’s lacrosse program.
Inside Lacrosse ranks Nunes as the No. 3 recruit in the country, while Mullen and McNeal are both considered top-40 recruits by the publication.
More commitments are eventually expected in the program’s 2021 recruiting class.
Women’s golf adds top 10 recruits
UVa’s women’s golf program added Amanda Sambach and Megan Propeck to its 2021 class.
Sambach comes to UVa as a top-10 recruit, according to Junior Golf Scoreboard and Golfweek. The North Carolina native won the 2020 North & South Junior Championship at Pinehurst, and she competed in the 2020 U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship.
She recently tied for seventh at the Symetra Tour Championship. She received entrance into the professional event thanks to an amateur exemption, and performed admirably.
“Amanda has phenomenal ball control and is incredibly poised,” head coach Ria Scott said in a statement. “She has proven she can compete with anyone – as shown by her great finishes at the Symetra Tour Championship over the last couple of years and representing the United States in the Junior Solheim Cup.”
Propeck is a two-time Kansas Junior Amateur champion. She’s also viewed as a top-10 recruit, which is impressive given where she lives.
“One of the first things we noticed about Megan’s golf record is her desire to compete year-round, despite coming from a climate that does not always allow great conditions for preparation,” Scott said.
Propeck won a high school state championship in Missouri this year.
Softball inks top 35 recruiting class
Virginia softball coach Joanna Hardin added six players to her 2021 recruiting class. The group ranks 31st in the country according to Extra Inning Softball.
Two of the players come to UVa from Georgia. Another two come to town from North Carolina, while the Cavaliers also added one player from Virginia and another from New York.
Infielder Kelly Ayer is the team’s lone addition from Virginia. The Mechanicsville native is a speedy recruit who fits the mold of a player who can play at the top of the order, get on base and allow power hitters to drive her home.
One of those power players is Shelby Barbee, a recruit from North Carolina who is ranked No. 28 overall in the class by Extra Inning Softball.
Sydney Hartgrove, a catcher, also comes to UVa from North Carolina. She’s ranked No. 48 overall in the country. Sarah Coon adds additional depth at catcher. The New York native made a mark in high school, and she’s capable of playing positions outside catcher.
The top recruit of the class is outfielder Kailyn Jones, a Georgia native who does a little bit of everything, offering speed, power and defensive prowess. Extra Inning Softball considers her a top-25 recruit.
Reece Holbrook, another Georgia product, is an infielder and a top-50 recruit, according to Extra Innings Softball. She’s been committed to Virginia for more than three years.
“The 2021 class fills in gaps that we need, specifically speed and power offensively,” Hardin said in a statement. “Each signee is so athletic and versatile that you may see them in multiple positions over the course of their careers at Virginia. However, one thing is certain about this class: they want to win.”
Volleyball signs four
The Virginia volleyball team, which is coming off a tough fall season in which it went 1-8, added four players to its 2021 recruiting class.
“This 2021 class is going to make us better right away,” head coach Aaron Smith said in a statement.
Brooklyn Borum, the No. 23 overall recruit in the country according to PrepVolleyball, headlines the class. The outside hitter, who comes to UVa from Illinois, should compete for playing time quickly given her high school experience and talent.
Ashley Le, a Texas native, is the No. 49 recruit in the country. She’s a setter, and Smith describes her as a “relentless defender” with an impressive serve. She’s a quality addition to the class.
Abby Tadder, a middle blocker, joins the Cavaliers from California. Smith says Tadder’s development over her high school career stands out, and he’s excited to add her to the squad.
Libero Paige Thibault rounds out the class. The Minnesota native is extremely athletic, also winning state honors as a gymnast.
