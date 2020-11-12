Recruiting roundup: Virginia men's basketball team signs Taine Murray

The top recruit of the class is outfielder Kailyn Jones, a Georgia native who does a little bit of everything, offering speed, power and defensive prowess. Extra Inning Softball considers her a top-25 recruit.

Reece Holbrook, another Georgia product, is an infielder and a top-50 recruit, according to Extra Innings Softball. She’s been committed to Virginia for more than three years.

“The 2021 class fills in gaps that we need, specifically speed and power offensively,” Hardin said in a statement. “Each signee is so athletic and versatile that you may see them in multiple positions over the course of their careers at Virginia. However, one thing is certain about this class: they want to win.”

Volleyball signs four

The Virginia volleyball team, which is coming off a tough fall season in which it went 1-8, added four players to its 2021 recruiting class.

“This 2021 class is going to make us better right away,” head coach Aaron Smith said in a statement.

Brooklyn Borum, the No. 23 overall recruit in the country according to PrepVolleyball, headlines the class. The outside hitter, who comes to UVa from Illinois, should compete for playing time quickly given her high school experience and talent.