It’s been more than 21 months since The Covenant School football team won its second consecutive Virginia Independent Schools Football League 8-man state championship.

A lot has changed since that magical night in November of 2019.

The program was gutted by graduation and COVID-19, leaving the program with just a handful players.

Next Saturday, the Eagles will return to the field with a new coach, lots of fresh faces and the same hunger for success.

“The two years we didn’t have football, it made me really miss and appreciate the game,” Covenant junior lineman Chase Campbell said. “When I got back on the field, I was just overcome with excitement and passion for the game. It’s just good to be back.”

Campbell is one of four returning players from the Covenant team that defeated St. Anne’s-Belfield in the 2019 VISFL championship game and went undefeated for the second straight season. All four are expected to be team leaders this fall as the program is returns under first-year coach Steve Momorella.

“I tell the kids every day, I have no idea what’s going to happen this year,” Momorella said. “I have no idea what’s going to happen our first game. I coached under Ed Redmond for three years at Western [Albemarle], so I have a certain level of expectations and I’m trying to bring that here, but we have to build the culture, we have to build the program, because there really wasn’t one.”

Covenant athletic director Jason Bennett hired Momorella in June of 2020 to take over the program in need of a full rebuild.

“When he hired me, one of the first things he said is 'We’re two-time state champions and we don’t have a program right now,'” Momorella said of his initial conversations with Bennett. “We had five kids on JV and that was it. That’s the thing that kind of interested me in taking the position.”

Momorella wasted little time and went right to work in recruiting players at the school to join the football program. His message was received well. The school's program now features more than 50 players combined at the middle and high school level.

“I think the most challenging thing for me is meeting the kids,” he said. “When I was at Western, I knew the kids coming up and every year I saw them. This was just a blank slate for me. I coached baseball here and I knew some names, but it was a real challenge to introduce myself to the kids and build some trust with them and really start from the ground up with basic tackling skills, and basic skills for these young guys.”

The Eagles will have 32 players on the varsity roster and have more than 20 players in the pipeline at the middle school level, whether it’s tackle or flag football.

“It was a little weird, but we built it up to about 50 kids now,” Momorella said. “Football is an amazing game to be able to teach life lessons and that’s what I want to do. I want to teach them about responsibility and leadership and that’s really my goal for this year and building into the future.”

Momorella admits this fall will be a learning experience for him as he make the switch from 11-man football to the 8-man game.

"It was kind of an eye-opener for me, because the first thing I realized is that you need a lot of speed, because there’s a lot of space,” he said of 8-man football. “What we’ve done is try to develop an offense and defense around the same principles as 11-man. We’re going to play some zone defense, just like I did at Western, we’re going to play some man-to-man as well. I’m realizing that execution is important, but you’ve got to have speed in 8-man and sometimes a busted play can turn into a touchdown because the guy has speed. I’m trying to find some fast guys and try to make sure I leverage those fast guys.”

The new coach has plenty of support and has given his veteran players a voice in helping shape the team.

“I’m really excited that we have four returners that were state champions when they were freshmen, and they’re going to be our leaders," Momorella said. "We have 15 eighth graders and ninth graders that are going to end up really contributing and I’m really excited about that.”

Ayden Wyant, a member of the 2019 state championship squad, said the Eagles have made the most of the extended time away from competition to grow closer as a program.

“I think through the last two years, we’ve been growing as a team,” Wyant said. ‘We had some seniors graduate, some of our strongest guys and more experienced guys, and they’ve been replaced by some great athletes that are young.”

The junior lineman said the players have spent countless hours working in the weight room as well as working out on their own.

“We’ve been working for several months as a team and we’ve been teaching these younger guys what to do and how to do it right and not just sitting around,” he said. “By working with these younger guys, as a young team, we can grow and learn together and create a bond that’s not going to disappear after one year because of the seniors. We’re a young team, willing to learn, and that’s part of the process, being willing to learn.”

Burton was a reserve receiver and defensive back for the Eagles as a freshman and is excited for his opportunity to represent his school. He credits guys like Nic Sanker and Jonas Sanker, who are both playing college football this fall, for preparing him for this moment.

"I learned everything from them,” he said. “They really were influential to me and taught me most of the stuff I know — always coming out to the field and giving 100 percent. As an eighth and nine grader, me, Ayden and Chase would always look up to them. Going up against those guys in practice was better competition than we were facing in games, which made the games easier and less pressure-packed.”

The Sanker name will continue to be a part of the program this year. Lukas Sanker, a sophomore, is expected to play a vital role for Covenant and is honored to continue his family's legacy.

“I’ve been at the school for a while and growing up, I always watched my brothers play and they kind of helped motivate me to work hard," he said. “I’m excited that finally I’ve got the opportunity to also play, hopefully to help this team win some big games this year. I have high expectations for myself and I’m looking forward to having a good season this year.”

Lukas will don jersey No. 6 this fall, the same number as Jonas, who was a standout quarterback and safety for the Eagles during their run to back-to-back VISFL titles. The sophomore hopes he can provide similar magic in that uniform.

“It’s special,” he said. “It’s nice to see the success that my brothers have had, hopefully I’m able to achieve some success as well. I want people below me to look up to me and just be a good leader for this team.”

Momorella can’t wait for his team to take the field next Saturday at home against Blessed Sacrament Huguenot, not just from a competitive aspect, but emotionally as well.

“People talk about COVID and how it has mental ramifications and it’s so true without football and without sports last year,” he said. “We noticed the boys were really bummed and really sad and conversely this year they are so pumped and so excited, more than I’ve ever seen. They want to go play football and I’m sure it’s that way all across Charlottesville.”

