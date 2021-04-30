Reaching semifinals of Boar's Head Resort Women's Open was no breeze

Ron Manilla thought he had seen it all in his 20 years of running the Boar’s Head Resort Women’s Open.

But on Friday, a first occurred when matches were not delayed by rain — as is often the case every spring — but by wind.

One of the two morning quarterfinal matches was put on hold due to the heavy gusts, which often seemed much stronger than the 15 miles per hour reported by weather services.

But when the dust, er, wind settled, four players advanced into Saturday’s semifinals of the $60,000 USTA pro-circuit event.

Great Britain’s Katie Boulter was first off the courts, downing Alycia Parks, 6-2, 6-3.

Somehow, Boulter had no double-faults, while Parks had eight.

“[The wind affected] a mixture of things,” Boulter said. “It was really difficult to keep the ball in play off her serve. She had a great serve. It was difficult to return.

“It was a tough match. I’m just glad to have gotten through.”

During breaks in the action, Manilla and his crew raced onto the court to pick up fallen leaves and, in some cases, branches, that had blown onto the Har-Tru surface.