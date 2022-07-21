Re-energized Cavaliers confident they can be more successful this season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — He scrapped the way he used to think in favor of a fresh desire.

On Thursday, Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong — while sitting in the same hotel ballroom at ACC Kickoff he sat in a year ago — said the proclamation he made then wasn’t relevant even though it ultimately came to fruition.

Armstrong explained he told reporters last July that the Cavaliers’ offense was primed to and would score plenty of points come fall.

He was right.

UVa averaged 34.6 points per game in 2021, with the left-handed signal-caller eclipsing 300 passing yards in 10 of the 11 contests he played in.

“But we’re going to win a lot this year,” Armstrong said without hesitation. “We’re going to switch it up. It doesn’t matter about the points anymore. We’re just going to win. We have to win. That’s all that matters to me now. That’s why I came back.”

Plenty has changed for the Hoos over the last 12 months, but the most significant constant is Armstrong, who new coach Tony Elliott has had the luxury of inheriting and leaning on to help spread and establish his ways of operating throughout the rest of the team.

The eight-month transition and adaptation to Elliott’s methods leading into training camp, according to Armstrong, has gone so well he believes the differences he’s noticing within the team will result in more victories this go-around. UVa dropped its last four contests last fall and finished 6-6.

“I think a lot of guys were getting drained out and their love for football wasn’t there,” he said. “Guys weren’t coming in and excited to be there, and I think that’s completely changed with Coach Elliott. It’s a fresh start in a sense and it sounds weird, but I feel like we’ve become more alive. We’ve shown up willing to work and be ready, and I think as a whole, our schemes on offense and defense mesh well together and will be great for each other. That’s my thought process. Last year, it was more of a one-sided thing and it didn’t fit as a team.”

Armstrong’s defensive counterpart, linebacker Nick Jackson, the veteran in the middle of the Cavaliers’ defense, said the infusion of excitement Elliott and his staff have provided is the most substantial difference, but there are other factors, too.

“There is big energy that’s come into the program,” Jackson said, “and [Elliott] has changed a lot of things like the backgrounds of the walls inside the McCue [Center] and he’s just changed a lot of things like how we handle nutrition and hydration. There are little things that have added up. He’s taken care of us as players and given us different ways to recover with recovery rooms and things like that, so it’s the little things.”

Elliott said his vision is unique to UVa, and is trying to put into action the plan for success for the Cavaliers.

“Everybody knows it came down to Duke and Virginia from a decision standpoint,” Elliott said about the choice he made in the offseason to leave Clemson and take the job with the Hoos over the Blue Devils, “and I think for me it was really solidified with not the initial conversations with [UVa athletic director] Carla [Williams], but it was the follow-up conversations with Carla because I’m very intentional.

“I’m about relationships. I was looking for alignment. That was the number one thing I was looking for. We were able to have a couple of conversations off the record that solidified that UVa was the right place for me.”

On top of transforming infrastructures of the program like strength training, nutrition and practice habits, Elliott has spent time trying to upgrade the roster since arriving in Charlottesville in December as well.

Wide receiver Keytaon Thompson said the transfer defensive linemen Elliott and his assistants landed have impressed him the most during summer workouts and that those players will positively impact this season.

“They look really good,” Thompson said, “and I can’t wait to see what they’re going to do.”

Columbia’s Paul Akere, Miami’s (Ohio) Kam Butler and South Carolina’s Devontae Davis all officially joined UVa earlier this summer, and former Michigan State defensive lineman Jack Camper transferred in time for spring practice.

Thompson said Miami (Fla.) running back transfer Cody Brown has fit in well, too.

What’s not as clear is the group that’ll block for Brown, the rest of the running backs and try to protect Armstrong.

“That is the biggest question,” Elliott said, “and the only regret that I have is that I didn’t do a good job of recruiting those [transfer offensive linemen] that left when I first got to UVa.

“But I’m excited about the opportunities that we have, so we have guys that have some experience. Just not a lot of it. [Tackle Jonathan] Leech is a guy that we’ve been really, really counting on, and he had a great offseason, great spring. He showed some versatility.”

Elliott said in spite of limited experience, he feels like UVa has seven offensive linemen, including Dartmouth transfer John Paul Flores, ready to play come Sept. 3 when the Cavaliers open their new campaign against FCS Richmond.

Armstrong can’t wait for kickoff.

“This team, our schemes and even our special teams are going to work back and forth together to win games,” he said.

“And me, Nick and Keytaon,” Armstrong continued, “have to push Coach Elliott’s message and mindset and culture.”